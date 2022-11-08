DISCOVERING SYLVIA by Cyndi Feinman Opens at Teatro Latea

Discovering Sylvia, written by playwright Cyndi Feinman and directed by Dennis Creighton, is a play about Sylvia (Carolyn Berliner) and Graig (Ben Mantell) navigating the trials and tribulations of the first year of parenthood. The play explores an intrusive mother-in-law (Cathy Finlay) and a protective father-in-law (Tim Dolan), while sharing comical experiences with a lactation specialist, a competitive friend, and unenthusiastic babysitter (all played by Allison Schindler). Juxtaposed with the millennial parents that they are, the play features the role of Tom (Logan Scott), to show just how "uncool" Sylvia and Graig now are in this new stage of their lives.

This story is relatable on so many levels for a variety of so many different people that may be sitting in the audience. If you are a parent, know a parent, or have spoken to a parent, this play is for you!

The show is part of the New York Theater Festival, at Teatro Latea at 107 Suffolk Street. Get your tickets now to this hilarious comedy you don't want to miss!

The play is being performed at Teatro Latea at 107 Suffolk Street 11/7 at 9pm, 11/9 at 9pm and 11/12 at 6:45pm. To purchase tickets click here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208186®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Finnovationtickets.com%2Fproduct%2Fdiscovering-sylvia%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1