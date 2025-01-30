DINNER WITH DARIUS Will Make World Premiere at LUV! The Short Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actress and playwright, Darlene Elizabeth Joiner, will debut her short play, Dinner with Darius, for LUV! The Short Play Festival (SPF). Performances run February 6-8th.

Darlene states, "It is an honor to premiere my piece for SPF. Many of my fellow company mates from Theater 68 have produced pieces for SPF. I am delighted to be aligned with a community of fellow artists that continually challenge each other to create our own meaningful works".

Dinner with Darius is set in a midtown Italian restaurant where Nora, a hopeless romantic who easily falls in love, eagerly awaits the arrival of Darius, her online beau of many months but his train is stalled somewhere in Brooklyn. As Nora waits for him, she strikes up a conversation with her waiter, James, who challenges the true nature of her relationship with Darius.

Dinner with Darius is directed by Alan CordoBa-Diaz and stars Kevin Richard Best as James, Holly Souchack as Bethany, and Darlene as Nora. For additional information, please contact Darlene via IG @Darlene.Elizabeth.Joiner or by email Darlene.Elizabeth.Joiner@gmail.com

