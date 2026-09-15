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DEEP TIME Will Serve as Third Installment of Catherine Filloux's Environmental OLIVIA TRILOGY

The reading will feature Christine Bruno and Antoinette LaVecchia, directed by Kristin Marting, with a new song composed by Jimmy Roberts.

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DEEP TIME Will Serve as Third Installment of Catherine Filloux's Environmental OLIVIA TRILOGY

The Olivia Trilogy will present its third installment DEEP TIME, by Catherine Filloux, award-winning playwright and librettist whose career has spanned three decades of urgent, internationally produced work. DEEP TIME is written for the performers, Christine Bruno and Antoinette LaVecchia. A song has been composed for the two characters in DEEP TIME by composer Jimmy Roberts (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change). The reading takes place Tuesday, October 6 at 7:00 pm at CPUSA, 235 West 23rd Street, 7th Floor, NYC.  

A two-character play, DEEP TIME focuses on solar energy and a marriage between a physicist and her spouse, suddenly set on fire within the planet's larger timeline.

DEEP TIME will be followed by brief words from Bernie Wagenblast, a voice of NYC subways, TRANSit Girl, journalist and voice actor & Benjamin Fishman, Columbia Law School, Sabin Center for Climate Change Law

DEEP TIME is the third play in Filloux's trilogy, a sustained meditation on the environmental crisis, the human beings caught inside it, and the choices that define us. (The other two plays are OLIVIA and MEDUSA.) 

About The Olivia Trilogy

​The Olivia Trilogy represents Catherine Filloux at her most expansive and most intimate: three plays that together constitute a sustained meditation on the environmental crisis, the human beings caught inside it, and the choices that define us. Each play stands alone; together they form a body of work unlike anything in American theater. The trilogy has drawn direct partnerships with climate organizations and advocates, making the plays as much civic events as theatrical ones.

The reading takes place Tuesday, October 6 at 7:00 pm at CPUSA, 235 West 23rd Street, 7th Floor, NYC.

DEEP TIME Will Serve as Third Installment of Catherine Filloux's Environmental OLIVIA TRILOGY Image

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