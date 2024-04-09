Culture Lab LIC to Present Children's Storytelling Show, THE SELFISH GIANT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Earthday, Culture Lab LIC and PinProductions will be presenting the award-winning children's storytelling show The Selfish Giant.

The Selfish Giant is a classic tale, by Oscar Wilde, about a giant who builds a wall around his garden to keep out the town's children but, in doing so, plunges his garden into an endless winter. The Selfish Giant is funny, touching, and fun for the whole family. It's a celebration of the power of stories!

"The Selfish Giant, is really a tribute to classic traveling theater," says co-creator Susannah Dalton. "We believe that storytelling is the root of all performance and every piece of theater should feel like a magic show."

You can catch the show on Sunday, April 21st at 3 PM at Culture Lab LIC

How to Purchase Tickets:

General Admission $20 includes 1 kid + 1 parent

Family of Three Ticket $30

Family of Four Ticket $40

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-selfish-giant-tickets-878697386537?