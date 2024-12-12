Creative Stage Collective Presents CREATIVE STAGE SPECTACULAR Musical Sketch Comedy Revue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creative Stage Collective will present the Creative Stage Spectacular 2025: A Hilarious Musical Sketch Comedy Revue on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:30pm at Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, New York.

The Creative Stage Spectacular is an evening of imagination, laughter, and music! The performance features actors from Netflix series, network TV, and feature film; professional dancers; jazz musicians; and international opera stars – all performing alongside the multigenerational Creative Stage Collective troupe. Imaginative comic sketches, and parody songs inspired by music from composers, ranging from Mozart to Stevie Wonder make this unique performance a delight for audiences of all ages! The revue is created entirely by members of Creative Stage Collective, based on ideas from the Collective's youth artists. Expected run time is 90 minutes.

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming, presented in a uniquely warm and welcoming environment, forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences. Our fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through our programs and our commitment to literacy and education through the arts. On our New York City stages, through our national broadcasts, and in the classrooms and communities we serve throughout the country, we foster access to the arts through all the disciplines. Our embrace of the audience and the arts is wide, and the experience of our audience is deep and enriched.

Creative Stage Collective is a Harlem-based organization that brings together youth and professional artists to co-create original kid-inspired theater with a spirit of playfulness and community that envisions the kind of world we want to live in. Through these innovative pieces, we strive to re-connect our audiences to the joy and depth of the imagination of children, challenging them to look at the world from new vantage points, and providing quality entertainment that people of all ages can enjoy together. Creative Stage Collective actively works to promote greater diversity in the performing arts at every level of our company -- from the board of directors, to the artists we work with, to the audiences we serve. Through our multi-generational approach, we are building a community for artists of all ages: where long-lasting mentoring relationships are forged over years and decades; where youth gain vital skills that go well beyond the performing arts, where emerging artists find support, and where people of all ages and backgrounds see themselves and their ideas represented on stage. Through collaborations with leading artists and arts organizations, we continuously challenge ourselves with new ideas as we pursue excellence. We believe that creating together in this way -- incorporating artists from different backgrounds, cultures, ages, and disciplines -- will result in a product that is far richer than the sum of its parts. We believe that creating together brings people together.

Tickets are $27-$75 and are available from the Symphony Space Box Office, by phone at (212) 864-5400, and online at www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-creative-stage-spectacular-2025.

