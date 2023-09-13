Cosmic Orchid's #∞ (HASHTAGE INFINITY) Opening At Theater For The New City

Cosmic Orchid has announced that their new production, #∞ (Hashtag Infinity), is opening at Theater for the New City with Crystal Field, Executive Director, presenting.

When asked about the creation of the project, Artistic Director, Liz Amadio said: "This project started as a response to #MeToo and has been years in the making. It is a grass roots effort to represent women's voices in many aspects of their relationship to society. It includes contributions from countless women."

It incorporates topics such as sexual harassment, domestic abuse, professional discrimination, medical bias, menstruation, menopause, motherhood - biases that are both implicit and explicit. As an Equity-Approved showcase, Cosmic Orchid hopes to continue developing this work with even more of the content collected through interviews and research.

With a cast of women whose ages span six decades, #∞ weaves personal stories reflecting women's oppression through video, spoken word, monologue, and scenes - integrated with a rhythm which evolves from the flow of music and movement into words. Developed from interviews of women sharing their experience, all inherently anchored to the essence of being a woman, it is set in a playground during a game of Tag with a home base, representing safe and unsafe spaces on the stage. Whereas #MeToo became prolific, we amplify, in performing landscape, that women's exploitation is beyond prolific, it is infinite. #MeToo is just the tip of the iceberg.

With Isa Goldberg, Beth Griffith*, Wendy Peace*, Elizabeth Rose, Elizabeth Vermilyea, Justine Wiles, & Breindel Wood. Written & directed by Liz Amadio,Associate Producer: Jesica Garrou. Stage Manager: Scottie Davis*. Set Design: Claude Isbell. Lighting Design: Alexander Bartenieff

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

The performances include an opening video of Ananta by Coni Koepfinger with Jacqueline Youm; video clips from Pat Addiss & Renee Guillory-Wearing; Audio clips from Lisa Bacon, Pat Clancy, Lorraine Iannellclpo-Palazzo & Maxine Kern; an A capella voiceover of Weep, My Baby by Shellen Lubin. And contributions from countless other women. Artwork incorporated into the set includes commissioned artwork of #∞ (Hashtag Infinity) by Cindi Cericola; Crucifixion by Avron Soyer and Convenience Store by Liz Amadio.

There will be a short talkback after each performance.

N.B. This production contains material of a sensitive nature that may be triggering to some viewers.

This project is made possible in part with funds from Creative Engagement, a regrant program supported by The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC; and with organizational support from The Puffin Foundation, Citizens Committee for New York City All-In Grant and the ART-NY Creative Space Grant. Eternal gratitude for their support of this project.

]As a producer of integrative theatre, Cosmic Orchid curates new work that integrates performing and visual arts by developing theatre inspired by art and contemporary culture. Our focus is to demystify the creative process and highlight the role of inspiration; and to sponsor projects with underrepresented artists. Our vision is to foster community engagement - engaging both patrons and the artistic community in future performances, as audience members and as artists. www.cosmicorchid.com