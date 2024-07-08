Conspiracy Theory Drama CON Premieres at Brooklyn Art Haus This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After the acclaimed premiere of his AI drama A Groundbreaking Achievement... this spring, JCS Theater Company in association with Spin Cycle will present Jake Shore's second World Premiere of the year, CON. This new drama about the impact of conspiracy theories will begin performances July 19 at Brooklyn Art Haus in Williamsburg.

Aiden lost his father on 9/11. Because no remains were ever identified, Aiden refuses to believe that his dad is dead. When Aiden turns to conspiracy theories in search of truth, his discoveries push him to the absolute brink. CON is a drama about how trauma becomes intrinsically part of who we are, and about whether we can trust the most essential boundaries of existence and reality.

Directed by Paul Smithyman, CON stars Tracey Beltrano, Miguel Bertrand, Isaac J. Conner and Leyah Rose with lighting by Yang Yu, costumes by Aiden Griffiths, set by Paul Smithyman and stage management by Samantha L. Robbins.

CON runs July 19 - August 11, Fridays at 7:30pm & Saturdays at 2pm with additional performances Thursday, August 8 at 7:30pm and Sunday, August 11 at 2pm. Brooklyn Art Haus is located at 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11211 - accessible from the L train at Lorimer Street or J train at Marcy Avenue. Tickets are $25, available at www.bkarthaus.com (https://www.stellartickets.com/o/brooklyn-art-haus--2/events/con).

Jake Shore is an award-winning playwright whose play Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. His plays have also been presented at Theaterlab, The Connelly Theater, The Kraine Theater and others. In 2017 Shore's play The Devil Is on the Loose With an Axe in Marshalltown was selected as one of Playbill's "13 Shows Not to Miss Off-Broadway." His drama Down the Mountain and Across the Stream won the Overall Excellence in Playwriting Award at the 2013 New York International Fringe Festival. His other plays include Adjust the Procedure, Hit the Wall and A Groundbreaking Achievement... His short stories have been published in Denver Quarterly, Hobart, Litro, New Contrast, Isele Magazine and others. He is currently the Executive Director for Student Services at St. Joseph's University in Brooklyn, where he also teaches.

Paul Smithyman (Director/ Scenic Designer) almost 30-year veteran of Off-Off, Off Broadway and Broadway. Paul has worked the full range of NYC's theatres in most roles... from La Mama to Lincoln Center as a performer, director, designer, writer, production manager and producer. Paul has enjoyed his long partnership with Tim Haskell and Psycho Clan from Nightmare Killers, This Is Real to Full Bunny Contact. Last Directed 'The Rise And Fall, Then Brief and Modest Rise Followed By A Relative Fall Of Jean Claude Van Damme As Gleaned By A Single Reading Of His Wikipedia Page A Month Earlier' by Tim Haskell.

Brooklyn Art Haus (BAH), is an arts organization that premiers new and innovative productions. For our artistic community, our mission is to serve as an incubator, social environment, and performance space built for the longevity and success of artists and companies that maintain high standards and take risks with their projects. Audiences will experience the best of Brooklyn art, as well as the beauty of our international community of artists and production companies. From inspiring artistic experiences, to delicious food and drink, to events and devising space, we invite you to make Brooklyn Art Haus your new home for the arts in New York City.

