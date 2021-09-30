Concert Presentation Of JESUS CHRIST AND THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION to be Presented at Caveat

This historically accurate and not at all satirical musical tells the true* story of the American Revolution: In 1776, Jesus Christ, who is desperate to find the perfect country to give his precious Constitution to, travels back down to Earth to help the Founding Fathers declare independence and win the Revolutionary War against the evil Liberal Sorcerer King George III.

*As told by the Texas Board of Education History Book.

NOTE: This will be an abridged concert presentation of the show.

CAST: Todd Buonopane, Jeff Hiller, Ali Gordon, Alex Nader, Josh Nasser, and Hannah Solow.

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Eric Gersen

Location: Caveat

21A Clinton Street

New York, 10002

Doors 9:00 PM, show 9:30 PM.

Tickets $18 in advance, $22 at the door, $10 livestream. Livestream ticket information: If you purchase a livestream ticket, Eventbrite will automatically email you a private YouTube link to the stream on the day of the show. If you have not received the private link by the show start time, please contact us for the link.

21+ No outside food or drink is allowed.