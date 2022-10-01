Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbia School Of The Arts to Present ORLANDO as MFA Acting Thesis Production This Month

This production, directed by Jimmy Maize, will question how an individual exists within historical parameters.

Oct. 01, 2022  
Columbia University School of the Arts will present The MFA Acting Class of 2023 in their Acting Thesis production of ORLANDO October 13th through 16th at Lenfest Center for the Arts.

"The dead have wonderful memories." ORLANDO, Virginia Woolf's time-bending novel adapted by Sarah Ruhl, is a poetic romp through several centuries. The play chronicles the life (and additional lives) of a nobleman who dreams of becoming a poet as both time and gender shift. This production, directed by Jimmy Maize, will question how an individual exists within historical parameters. How do we experience the world differently? It's about writing through time and time through gender.

ORLANDO will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, October 13 - 8:00PM EST
Friday, October 14 - 8:00PM EST
Saturday, October 15 - 2:00PM & 8:00PM EST
Sunday, October 16 - 2:00 PM EST
Click here for tickets

The cast features Hannah Shealy, Charlotte Francis, Nick Saxton, Sina Pooresmaeil, Josh C. Thomas, and George S. Copeland.

The production team includes General Manager Zhiwei Ma, Production Stage Manager María De Barros, Assistant Stage Manager Miranda Tejada, Company Manager Joel Edwards, Vocal Coach Elizabeth Hayes, Scenic Designer Andreea Mincic, Costume Designer Rachel Dozier-Ezell, Lighting Designer Betsy Chester, Sound Designer Caroline Eng, Video Designer Taylor Edelle Stuart, and Costume Coordinator Rachel Dozier-Ezell.


