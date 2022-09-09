Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Closet Cases Returns As A Benefit For HOTLINE At The Stonewall Inn

The show takes place on Monday, September 19th at 7pm at The Stonewall Inn.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Closet Cases is returning to the stage this fall at the legendary Stonewall Inn as a benefit for the new scripted series, Hotline. Closet Cases is a cathartic storytelling show about LGBTQ+ comedians and performers telling their coming out and transitioning stories. Hotline is from a team of passionate queer black folks decide that people of transgender experience deserve more than they get in the media.

The line-up includes Keith Price (Keith Price's Curtain Call, Sirius XM Radio), Ianne Fields Stewart (Hotline, Netflix), Whitney Chanel (Bravo, VH1), Jamin Jamming (Real Housewives), Jasmine White (Lifetime TV, Creator of Hotline), and hosted by Shawn Hollenbach ("The Mortified Guide" on Amazon Prime Video). There will be door prizes and surprises for the audience to help Hotline to continue marketing efforts and enter film festivals.

The show takes place on Monday, September 19th at 7pm at The Stonewall Inn at 53 Christopher Street, between 7th Ave and Waverly Place. Take the 1 to Christopher Street or the A/C/E/B/D to West 4th Street. The cover is $20. 21 or over.

For more information go to www.closetcasesshow.com


