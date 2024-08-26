City Gate Productions to Present Vincent S. Hannam's Adaptation Of FRANKENSTEIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FRANKENSTEIN: the horror masterpiece closes out City Gate Productions' 2024 Season. Having been professionally produced in several states, this will be this show's New York City premiere! Running October 18-27 at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, Queens. Click here for tickets.

Adapted by Vincent S. Hannam and based on the timeless classic by Mary Shelly, "Frankenstein" tells the story of a man obsessed with supplanting God by creating life and the horrors that follow in his wake.

Starring:

Victor - Austin Hust

Elizabeth - Juliet Wolfe

Monster - Tyler Fewin

Captain Walton - Allison Fletcher

Rivera - Michaela Tramuta

Delacey - Daniel Wolfe Mitnik*

Emily - Jennifer Kim

Inspector Krogh / Father - Jack Tavcar*

Production Team

Director - Jorden Charley-Whatley

Stage Manager - Sarah Jack

Producers - Thom Harmon, Ginny Harmon and Cathy Chimenti

Costumer - Grace Wylie

Make-up Artist - Caitlyn Piccirillo

Lighting Design - Em Stripling

Sound Design - Dylan Franz

*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

