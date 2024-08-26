City Gate Productions to Present Vincent S. Hannam's Adaptation Of FRANKENSTEIN

Performances will run October 18-27 at The Secret Theatre.
FRANKENSTEIN: the horror masterpiece closes out City Gate Productions' 2024 Season. Having been professionally produced in several states, this will be this show's New York City premiere! Running October 18-27 at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, Queens. Click here for tickets.
Adapted by Vincent S. Hannam and based on the timeless classic by Mary Shelly, "Frankenstein" tells the story of a man obsessed with supplanting God by creating life and the horrors that follow in his wake.
Starring:
Victor - Austin Hust
Elizabeth - Juliet Wolfe
Monster - Tyler Fewin
Captain Walton - Allison Fletcher
Rivera - Michaela Tramuta
Delacey - Daniel Wolfe Mitnik*
Emily - Jennifer Kim
Inspector Krogh / Father - Jack Tavcar*
Production Team
Director - Jorden Charley-Whatley
Stage Manager - Sarah Jack
Producers - Thom Harmon, Ginny Harmon and Cathy Chimenti
Costumer - Grace Wylie
Make-up Artist - Caitlyn Piccirillo
Lighting Design - Em Stripling
Sound Design - Dylan Franz
*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association
Videos