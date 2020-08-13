Chaunice Chapman to Star in NOTHING IN COMMON By Natasha Cobb In The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL

The online event will take place on Saturday, August 15th at 8pm EST.

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will resent A Virtual Play Reading of SOUL TO SQUEEZE written and directed by Meagan Meehan, NOTHING IN COMMON written by Natasha Cobb and directed by Van Dirk Fisher and GLOBAL INFERNO written by Chris Bergmann and directed by Rhonda Goldstein on Zoom on. The online event will take place on Saturday, August 15th at 8pm EST.

SOUL TO SQUEEZE takes place during the coronavirus pandemic, an ANGEL and a DEVIL vie for the soul of a quarantined human living under the COVID-19 lockdown. The cast includes: CHRISTINE SLOAN STODDARD, (who has performed at The Kennedy Center and Theatre for the New City) as the Angel and DONNA MORALES, (Film credits include: the Stepmother in Cyber Cinderella (Quail Bell Productions), as the Devil.

NOTHING IN COMMON People always talk about how much women want to have children. But men have a biological clock too. Some men will stop at nothing to get what they want. The cast includes: KYMBERLY BURNS, whose Theatre credits include: The Last Train (Afrikan Women's Rep) and Riding On Bald Tires (Best Actress Award, Strawberry One-Act Festival) as Kelli, CHAUNICE CHAPMAN, whose TV credits include: The Deuce (HBO) and Luke Cage (Netflix), as Shaunda and SPENCER COLLINS, (whose Theatre credits include: leading roles in The Potter's House and The Great Baptism), as Jean.

GLOBAL INFERNO takes place in London in 1613 in the recent aftermath of the destruction of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre by tremendous fire. At first thought to be a terrible accident or "act of God", an impromptu investigation uncovers a surprising explanation which will eventually set in motion a course of history for the future of the British theatre. The cast includes: CHRISTOPHER DIEM, whose Theatre credits include: Charles Wallace in A Wrinkle In Time and James in James and the Giant Peach (Chance Theatre), as the Boy, MATT KOUTROULIS, (whose credits include: Major General Stanley in The Pirates of Penzance and Pozzo in Waiting for Godot) as the Magistrate, CHRIS SCARBOROUGH as the Stage Manager and MICHAEL WESTMORELAND as the Professor.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

