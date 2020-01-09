Casting & Design Team Announced for HOUSE PLANT as Part of Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop

Producer Madeleine Foster Bersin has announced the cast and creative team for House Plant, by Sarah Einspanier (Lunch Bunch), and directed by Jaki Bradley (1969: The Second Man), as part of Next Door at NYTW. Previews begin at the Fourth Street Theatre (83 E 4th St) on Wednesday February 5, 2020, with opening night set for Friday February 7, for a limited run through Saturday February 22, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at nytw.org.

When his girlfriend moves on, her best friend moves in. Rivals turned roommates unearth common ground in rejection, rootlessness, and retreat. A play about making do, making rent, and making "Art"-while climbing an (imaginary?) mountain.

The cast of House Plant will include Molly Bernard ("Younger") as Chloe, Ugo Chukwu (What to Send Up When It Goes Down) as Max, Deepali Gupta (I Love You Stranger) as Agnes and Emma Ramos ("New Amsterdam") as June.

House Plant will feature Composition by Deepali Gupta (Cute Activist), Scenic Design by Meredith Ries (Love in Hate Nation), Costume Design by Haydee Zelideth (Monsoon Season), Lighting Design by Cha See (one in two) and Sound Design by Johnny Gasper (Bonnie's Last Flight). Aoife Hough (Adrienne Truscott's (Still) Asking For It) serves as Production Stage Manager.

General admission tickets for House Plant are $25. The performance schedule for House Plant is as follows: Monday-Saturday at 7:30pm.

Tickets for Next Door at NYTW will be available for each production online at NYTW.org, by phone at 212-460-5475, or in-person at the NYTW Box Office. Standard ticketing fees apply. New York Theatre Workshop members and donors receive discounted tickets for the Next Door at NYTW series.





