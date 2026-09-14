Cast and Design Team Set for SHOW TRIAL World Premiere at The Tank

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Tank has revealed the full cast and design team for their World Premiere of Show Trial, written by Laura Zlatos, and directed by Tom Costello at The Tank, October 15-November 8.

One woman stands alone against an oppressive regime. Show Trial turns state propaganda into farce-with choreographed confessions, scripted testimony, and a healthy disregard for reality. Drawn from the real transcripts of the 1950 trial of Milada Horáková, the Czechoslovak dissident accused of treason by a regime that had already written the verdict, it's a political satire about the choices we make when history belongs to the victors.

The cast will feature Justin Ahdoot (Birthday Birthday Birthday at The Tank; Sleep No More with Punchdrunk), Brian Bock (Entangled at HERE Arts Center; Events at The Brick), Kalusha Brutlag (Class Dismissed at La MaMa), Jessie Cannizzaro (Puffs at New World Stages; The Christians with Playwrights Horizons), Jessica Frey (Racecar Racecar Racecar with The Hearth; Clown Bar with Pipeline Theatre Company), Alex J. Gould (Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway; The Woodsman at New World Stages/59E59), Alex Mandell (Hand to God at MCC; The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway), Tom Mezger (The Voices in Your Head with Egg & Spoon), and Ema Zivkovic (Swearing in English at Ars Nova).

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Cat Raynor (Gooey's Toxic Aquatic Adventure at Bushwick Starr; And Then the Rodeo Burned Down at Ars Nova), Costume & Props Design by Patricia Marjorie (Public Obscenities with Soho Rep; Push Party with The Hearth), Lighting Design by Sawyer Smith (Nutcracker with Westchester Ballet), and Sound Design by Nicholas Webster (no no no please no god no, nevermind im fine at HERE Arts Center; Berlindia at The Tank) with Production Stage Manager Scott Yezzi (Friends: The Musical Parody), Associate Producer Haley Fragen (Lottie and the Deep Blue Sea at Ars Nova's ANT Fest), and Associate Costume & Props Designer Whitney Fabre.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming