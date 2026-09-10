 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

MEAT to Return to The Tank for Two Fall Performances

Written by Zara Roy and directed by Ethan Manuel Homen, the production stars Leo James Osborn, Kate Benson, Carolyn Best, and Gilbert Cole.

By:
MEAT to Return to The Tank for Two Fall Performances

MEAT will return to The Tank this fall following its one-night-only engagement as part of the theater’s 2026 TrashFest. Written by Zara Roy and directed by Ethan Manuel Homen, the production will play two performances in The Tank’s 96-seat theater space on September 30 and October 1.

MEAT follows Ham, a West Texas meatpacker whose increasingly stagnant career, interactions with his eccentric libertarian co-worker and star-crossed online relationship with a woman 30 years his senior contribute to his slow descent into madness.

The play explores the day-to-day realities of life within the capitalist system and the frustration of attempting to progress through a structure that the work depicts as keeping the majority of people from advancing.

Originally presented in workshop format as part of WRITE CLUB, founded by Homen, MEAT was subsequently presented at The Tank as part of TrashFest earlier this year.

Cast and Creative Team

The production stars Leo James Osborn, Kate Benson, Carolyn Best and Gilbert Cole.

The creative team includes scenic designer Sean Lillis, Costume Designer Jack Wallace, lighting designer Sophie Lynd and sound designer Drew Weddig. Production photography is by Akari Alishio.

Performance Information

MEAT will be performed September 30 at 7 p.m. and October 1 at 9:30 p.m. at The Tank, located at 312 W. 36th Street in New York City.

Tickets are currently available.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Tank
Upcoming Shows
QUEEN FOR A DAY
QUEEN FOR A DAY
9/4 - 9/14/2026
Dogs! Dogs! Dogs!
Dogs! Dogs! Dogs!
9/9 - 9/19/2026
Recent Articles
World Premiere Of Lynn Rosen's LEGERDEMAIN to be Presented at The Tank
World Premiere Of Lynn Rosen's LEGERDEMAIN to be Presented at The Tank
9/9/2026
IMPOSTER SYNDROME: A GREEK TRAGEDY? to Make World Premiere at The Tank
IMPOSTER SYNDROME: A GREEK TRAGEDY? to Make World Premiere at The Tank
9/2/2026
Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

Murder on the Orient Express in Off-Off-Broadway Murder on the Orient Express
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (8/28-9/13)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Court & Katie: Take Two! in Off-Off-Broadway Court & Katie: Take Two!
The Greenroom 42 (9/10-9/10) PHOTOS
Dominant Animals in Off-Off-Broadway Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) VIDEOS
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time! in Off-Off-Broadway Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
Falling Into Now in Off-Off-Broadway Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
From America, With Love in Off-Off-Broadway From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
LOVE INSURANCE in Off-Off-Broadway LOVE INSURANCE
Theater for the New City (9/02-9/12) PHOTOS VIDEOS
PANGEA: UNLEASHED in Off-Off-Broadway PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña in Off-Off-Broadway Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04) VIDEOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets