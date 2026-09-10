MEAT to Return to The Tank for Two Fall Performances
Written by Zara Roy and directed by Ethan Manuel Homen, the production stars Leo James Osborn, Kate Benson, Carolyn Best, and Gilbert Cole.
MEAT will return to The Tank this fall following its one-night-only engagement as part of the theater’s 2026 TrashFest. Written by Zara Roy and directed by Ethan Manuel Homen, the production will play two performances in The Tank’s 96-seat theater space on September 30 and October 1.
MEAT follows Ham, a West Texas meatpacker whose increasingly stagnant career, interactions with his eccentric libertarian co-worker and star-crossed online relationship with a woman 30 years his senior contribute to his slow descent into madness.
The play explores the day-to-day realities of life within the capitalist system and the frustration of attempting to progress through a structure that the work depicts as keeping the majority of people from advancing.
Originally presented in workshop format as part of WRITE CLUB, founded by Homen, MEAT was subsequently presented at The Tank as part of TrashFest earlier this year.
Cast and Creative Team
The production stars Leo James Osborn, Kate Benson, Carolyn Best and Gilbert Cole.
The creative team includes scenic designer Sean Lillis, Costume Designer Jack Wallace, lighting designer Sophie Lynd and sound designer Drew Weddig. Production photography is by Akari Alishio.
Performance Information
MEAT will be performed September 30 at 7 p.m. and October 1 at 9:30 p.m. at The Tank, located at 312 W. 36th Street in New York City.
Tickets are currently available.
|
Murder on the Orient Express
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (8/28-9/13)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Court & Katie: Take Two!
The Greenroom 42 (9/10-9/10) PHOTOS
|
Dominant Animals
Teatro LATEA (10/02-10/04) VIDEOS
|
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
|
Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
|
From America, With Love
28th Street Theatre (10/11-10/11)
|
LOVE INSURANCE
Theater for the New City (9/02-9/12) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
PANGEA: UNLEASHED
KnJ Theater (10/10-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Peribáñez y el Comendador de Ocaña
Teatro Círculo (9/18-10/04) VIDEOS