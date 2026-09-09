World Premiere Of Lynn Rosen's LEGERDEMAIN to be Presented at The Tank

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The Tank will present the World Premiere of Legerdemain, a Tank Core Production written by Lynn Rosen, and directed by Julie Kramer at The Tank, October 29-November 22.

As Halloween approaches and a strangler is on the loose, Devin, a jaded waitress at Butterloafs, a chain restaurant in New England, gets to know her most devoted customer. In this comedy, bananas appear from sleeves, grief is shared, and a story's resurrection changes lives in the blink of an eye.

Legerdemain is a New Georges Supported Production and was originally developed through an Audrey Residency with New Georges. Legerdemain was workshopped this summer to a sold-out crowd at Powerhouse Theatre at Vassar.

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