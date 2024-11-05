Cast Set For MONARCH, A MEXICAN AMERICAN MUSICAL Showcase

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MONARCH A Mexican-American Musical explores. the lives of undocumented immigrants in the United States. Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6:00 pm at OPEN JAR STUDIOS, 1601 Broadway 11th floor, New York City.

A new paradigm in musical theatre: Be Part of an Extraordinary Journey. Award-winning composer, Alfonso Molina (music, book, and lyrics) and celebrated Mayu Molina Lehmann (book and lyrics), have boldly created a story truly unique and for our times.

MONARCH, a powerful new musical that explores the lives of undocumented immigrants in the United States, premiered at the Los Angeles Theater Center (LATC) in 2022, receiving a number one recommendation for that weekend from the L.A. Times, then traveling to Washington, where it garnered a Helen Hayes Award nomination.

The musical follows Luis, as he confronts the shadows of his undocumented existence. In true "Les Miserables" style, he is relentlessly pursued by ICE Officer Castelo. As the stakes reach new heights, Luis takes refuge in a local church and draws inspiration from the Monarch butterfly. Much like the Monarch, Luis is determined to embark on a fate-defining journey.

Two special performances are being arranged:

November 18 at the Marriott Marquis Jane Elissa's Entertainment Extravaganza featuring Broadway performers to benefit the Leukemia Foundation (by invitation only)

November 19 at 6:00 pm, OPEN JAR STUDIOS, Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan, 1601 Broadway 11th floor, New York City; ﻿THIS PERFORMANCE IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC﻿

Members of the original production will be flown in for the New York premiere:

﻿Marco Salazar, José Juan Hernández, Ana Regina Cuarón

Comments