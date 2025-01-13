Cady McClain to Direct JUST A YELLOW CAB at Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just a Yellow Cab in New York City, a one-act comedy written by Youlim Nam, will take the stage at the 2025 Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival in New York City. Directed by three-time Emmy winner Cady McClain, this heartwarming production explores themes of loneliness, connection, and self-reflection during a late-night taxi ride through the bustling streets of New York City.

The story centers around Regina, a tipsy woman approaching 30, who finds herself pouring out her birthday woes to a cab driver. As the ride unfolds, the driver becomes an unlikely confidant, and Regina confronts the bittersweet challenges of entering a new decade.

Starring Hari Bhaskar* and Youlim Nam*; Performances will take place on Saturday, February 8th at 5:00 PM; Thursday, February 13th at 6:30 PM; and Tuesday, February 18th at 8:30 PM.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors’ Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

The play is part of Program #4 in the 2025 Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival, held at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018). Tickets are available through the Chain Theatre website, with a special 20% discount using the code "CAB25."

