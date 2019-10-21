Cady Huffman Kicks Off Astoria Performing Arts Center 2019-20 Season

After a celebratory 18th season full of awards, nominations and tons of critical-acclaim for the main-stage productions of Queen and Caroline, or Change, Astoria Performing Arts Center (APAC) kicks off their 2019-20 season with Tony award-winner actress Cady Huffman in the New York premiere of Marguerite, a new solo musical with book and lyrics by Anton Dudley, music by Michael Cooper and direction by APAC Artistic Director Dev Bondarin. The site-specific musical runs November 8 -23, 2019 at The Church of the Redeemer, 30-14 Crescent Street in Astoria,NY.

The musical traces the life of Marguerite Bourgeoys, the first female saint of Canada, from her immigration to New France in the seventeenth century. A fearless pioneer, her ever-present faith combined with solid determination helped her bring liberated women to the New World and to build the city of Montreal. An inspiring tale of love, inclusion, and living life without walls. Canada will mark the 400th anniversary of her birth with a multi-event celebration in 2020. For more details see https://margueritebourgeoys400.org.

Marguerite was initially developed under the title, Second To Nun, and received a reading as part of Playwrights Realm Next Edition Series, starring Tony-winner Cady Huffman. It was next featured at Phoenix Theatre's Caleb Reese Festival of New Works and Zeiders American Dream Theatre in Virginia Beach then produced the regional premiere starring Molly Pope. APAC's production will mark New York premiere of the work.

Astoria Performing Arts Center presents Marguerite

November 8 - 23, 2019 | Fridays at 8pm | Saturday at 3pm & 8pm | Monday at 7pm

The Church of the Redeemer, 30-14 Crescent Street, Astoria, NY 11102

Tickets on sale now at: www.apacny.org

Cast & Crew:

Cady Huffman's credits include: Broadway: CHICAGO, THE NANCE (Outer Critics' Circle nom.), THE PRODUCERS (Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics' Circle awards), THE Will Rogers FOLLIES (Tony nom.), Dame Edna: THE ROYAL TOUR, STEEL PIER, Bob Fosse's BIG DEAL, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES. TV includes: 10 seasons as a judge on Iron Chef America, Younger, Difficult People, Master of None, The Good Wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Law & Order: CI, Law & Order: SVU. Law & Order: TBJ, Frasier, Mad About You, One Life to Live. Film includes: "The Company Men", "Romance & Cigarettes", "The Nanny Diaries", "Dare", "Hero", "Billy's Dad is a Fudgepacker". Web series' include, HE'S WITH ME (2016 Indie Series Award), AFTER FOREVER (Emmy nom), and self-created and produced CADY DID (due out Winter 2019). Cady is a busy director around New York City and recently directed THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME at Weathervane Theater. Proud union member. @cadyhuffman cadydid.tv

Anton Dudley (Book & Lyrics) Off-Broadway credits: City Of (Playwrights Realm, directed by Stephen Brackett), Substitution (Playwrights Realm, featuring Jan Maxwell), Getting Home (Second Stage Theater), Slag Heap (Cherry Lane Theater), 17 Orchard Point, co-written with Stephanie DiMaggio (Theater Row), and Honor and the River (Theater Row). Other productions include A Dram of Drummhicit co-written with Arthur Kopit (LaJolla Playhouse, directed by Christopher Ashley), Girlstar (Signature Theater, directed by Eric Shaeffer), Cold Hard Cash (Williamstown Theater Festival), Honor and the River (Walnut Street Theater), Davy & Stu (Ensemble Studio Theater), Letters to the End of the World (Theater Row, Finalist for the 2012 Lambda Literary Award in LGBT Drama), and The Lake's End (Adirondack Theater Festival). His work has been commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club, New Victory Theater, Cherry Lane Theater, Houston Grand Opera, Baryshnikov Arts Center, and Williamstown Theater Festival, and is published by Samuel French, Playscripts, Backstage Books, Heuer, and Vintage.

Michael Cooper (Music) Broadway: It Shoulda Been You (Outer Critics Circle Nomination, Additional Lyrics). Off-Broadway: City Of (Music). Regional: Love, Always (Music & Lyrics), Marguerite (Second To Nun) (Music), ZADT, Virginia Beach. London: Luna Park (Lyrics), From Page To Stage. Paris: Love, Always. 2005 Jonathan Larson Award Winner. Williams College; NYU Graduate Musical Theater Writing. Sunfish (Co-Book/Lyrics) Top Jury Honor DIMF Korea; Second To Nun (Music), Playwrights Realm, Phoenix Theater. Selected for NAMT, ASCAP/Disney Workshop, and Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals. michaelcoopermusicandlyrics.com

Dev Bondarin (Director) is the Artistic Director of Astoria Performing Arts Center where she has directed Caroline, or Change (AUDELO Viv Award nomination - Best Director of a Musical), Follies, Raisin, (New York Innovative Theater Award - Outstanding Musical, NYIT Award nomination - Outstanding Director & AUDELCO Viv Award nomination - Best Director of a Musical), ...Spelling Bee, Merrily We Roll Along (NYIT Award - Outstanding Musical), and In The Bones. As Associate Artistic Director of Prospect Theater Company, Dev directs a musical theater lab which has premiered over 85 short musicals. Other: Little Women (Festival 56), Elevator Heart (THML Theater, The Tank, NYU), national tours of Rosie Revere Engineer & Friends, Junie B. Jones, and Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School (Theaterworks USA), King Lear (American Bard), and Reefer Madness (Gallery Players). Member: LCT Directors Lab. Associate Member: SDC and League of Professional Theatre Women. In 2018, Dev was named "Alumni of the Year" by the Theater Department at Brooklyn College where she earned an MFA in Directing. BA: Brandeis University. devbondarin.com

For more information and for tickets to any of APAC's 2019-20 productions, visit www.apacny.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





