CRITTERS Comes to New Circle Theatre Company

New Circle Theatre Company will present a workshop production of Critters by Eric Lane, inspired by the paintings of Bob Barnett from February 6-16, 2025 at New Circle Theatre Company's Michael Warren Powell Creative Center. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online now.

"Critters" is a play for adults about a community of strong female animals navigating the joys and dangers of life in the woods. It begins one snowy night with a surprising confrontation between a lonely Bear and fearless Doe. As their unlikely friendship grows, the Critters of the forest come to life. Their stories reflect the challenges of life today - including love, friendship, and the multi-layered relationships between mothers and daughters.

Eric Lane is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter and book editor. Plays include A Thousand Faces: The Lon Chaney Musical (book, Encore), Ibis and Riverbed (59E59), Ride (WHAT), Filming O'Keeffe (commission, Adirondack Theatre Festival), and Dancing on Checkers' Grave, which starred Jennifer Aniston. Eric wrote and produced the short films First Breath and Cater-Waiter, which he also directed. For ABC-TV's Ryan's Hope, he received a Writer's Guild Award. With Nina Shengold, he co-edited 14 play anthologies for Viking Penguin and Vintage Books, earning a Lambda Literary Award nomination. Honors include the La MaMa Playwright Award, plus fellowships at Yaddo and St. James Cavalier in Malta. Eric is an Ensemble Studio Theatre member artist and honors graduate of Brown University. www.ericlanewrites.com

Bob Barnett s a painter who lives and works in New York City and Sussex County in Northwest New Jersey. From an early age, the textures that make up our environment have always held a fascination for him. His works explore those textures through the layering of encaustic wax, sumi Ink, oil pigments and natural fibers. For the last 30+ years he has worked as a member of United Scenic Artist Local 829 as a Scenic Artist and Set Designer. His work has brought him in contact with a wide variety of artists and craftspeople from all over the world. Favorite film projects include The Ice Storm, tick, tick... BOOM! and West Side Story. https://www.bobbarnett.net

