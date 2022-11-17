CREED: THE MUSICAL Announced At The Producer's Club Theaters This December

Release your inner rock star as comedian actor/writer Jesse Montagna debuts his original jukebox musical comedy CREED: THE MUSICAL at the Producer's Club Theaters this December.

Featuring the iconic music of the 2000s "butt-rock" band Creed, this NEW original musical comedy brings the Creed classics we all know, but will never admit, to the stages of Off-Off-Broadway. Following the life of Scott Stap (no relation), his world gets turned upside down when he gets convicted and thrown in jail the day his daughter is born. Fueled by his One Dream to be a father, Scott schemes a breakout to reunite with his family. Featuring songs like, "Higher," "With Arms Wide Open," and "One Last Breath," this show reimagines Creed classics for the Broadway stage. With this debut performance, we can finally answer the age-old question, "Can you take me higher?" with a Creed belting, "YEEEEAAAH!"

"Hearing these songs gives a nostalgia and pride I never knew I had and never realized I needed."

"Walking the line between comedy and culty, Creed: the musical stands as both a parody and homage to the era of Scott Stapp and his influential hold in early 2000s rock."

"I never could have imagined that an entire musical sung in the style of Scott Stapp would be music to my ears."

Performance location:

Producers Club Theaters

358 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

SUBWAY: A/C/E to 42nd St. PABT, N/Q/R/W/7 to Times Square - 42nd St.

Performance dates:

THU 12/8 @ 8:00 PM

SUN 12/11 @ 8:00 PM

THU 12/15 @ 8:00 PM

CREED: THE MUSICAL features Jesse Montagna as writer, director, and lead, with actors Abby Docherty, Andy Junk, Benjamin Nowak, Brooke Searcy, Lindsey Sweat, Nick Sessler, and Sam Hernandez. Music composition by Michael Andrew. Choreography by Abby Docherty. Vocal Arrangement by Lindsey Sweat. Assistant directing by Caleb Rudge.

Jesse Montagna is an actor, writer, and comedian from San Antonio based in Brooklyn, NY. He has performed improv and sketch comedy at theaters Second City, iO, The Annoyance, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, The Squirrel Theater, The PIT, Third Comedy Collective. He created his own original music and comedy variety show - Musical Musings - which has been performed in Nashviile and New York City with artists Carly Bannister and Andrews' respectively. Jesse was a proud member of the Third Coast Comedy main stage ensemble and performs improv, musical improv, and sketch regularly at Brooklyn Comedy Collective with original teams Milk Run, Fake Pasta, and mass. Jesse recently crossed over to the musical theater world writing, directing, and leading in an original jukebox musical comedy, Creed: the musical. He is a proud alum of Belmont University.

For ticket information please visit www.creedthemusical.com.