CREATION STORY World Premiere Cast & Design Team Announced
The musical features Jen Anaya, Regina Carreha, Luis Rivera Figueroa, and others in a production blending myth and migration with rancheras and desert-western sounds.
Notch Theatre Company has announced the full cast and design team for its World Premiere of Creation Story, written and co-composed by Octavia Chavez-Richmond (El Mentiroso at Arts On Site) and directed by Rebecca Martínez (Canciones with Radical Evolution/The Sol Project; Dirty Laundry at WP Theater) with Co-Composer and Co-Music Direction by Jen Anaya at Teatro Círculo (64 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003), December 5-January 3.
Creation Story is a Chicanofuturist musical that blends myth, migration, and environmental collapse with rancheras, ballads, and desert-western sounds. Set in a shape-shifting shadow version of the American Southwest, Creation Story follows a writer as she remixes Catholic and Hopi creation stories, breathes life into unruly characters, and unravels the mysteries of destruction, and cultural memory.
The cast will feature Jen Anaya* (House of Telescopes with Pipeline Theatre; Fandango for Butterflies with En Garde Arts), Regina Carreha* (La Sombra de Sofia with Something Abroad), Luis Rivera Figueroa* (El Alcalde de Zalamea at Teatro Círculo), Fedra Ramirez-Olivares* (Metamorphoses with Berkshire Theatre Group; Native Gardens with Aurora Theatre), Ángel Lozada* (Oratorio For Living Things with Ars Nova/Signature Theatre; In the Heights at City Center), and Gabriela Saker* (Zoetrope at Abrons Arts Center; Desire of the Astronaut with Pregones/PRTT). *Actor is appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association
The design team includes Sound Design by Michael Costagliola (The Intimacy and The Cycles with Collapsable Hole; Dad Rock at The Shed), Lighting Design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera (La Paloma Prisoner at Chelsea Factory; A Bodega Princess at EST; Co-Design on Good Night, Oscar on Broadway), and Set, Costume & Props Design by Calypso Michelet (Cafe Utopia with Notch Theatre; Misconceptions with Blessed Unrest) with Technical Director Pocket Scenic (Bum Bum (or, this farce has Autism) with Epic Players/HERE Arts Center) and Production Manager Libby JVera. Creation Story is co-produced by Middle Sister (SHRIMP! at Dixon Place) with Casting by Basse Valle Casting.
Performances
Thursday, December 10 at 8pm
Friday, December 11 at 8pm
Saturday, December 12 at 8pm
Sunday, December 13 at 2pm
Thursday, December 17 at 8pm
Friday, December 18 at 8pm
Saturday, December 19 at 2pm
Saturday, December 19 at 8pm
Friday, January 1 at 8pm
Saturday, January 2 at 2pm
Saturday, January 2 at 8pm
Sunday, January 3 at 8pm
Tickets are pay-what-you-can with advance reservation at www.notchtheatre.org/creation-story. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.
Notch Theatre Company was founded in 2017 by Ashley Olive Teague to create community-responsive cultural work that uplifts local stories and supports grassroots social movements on a national scale. www.notchtheatre.org
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Blue Gum, Brooklyn
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (10/09-10/25) PHOTOS
|
"The School For Scandal"
Stag & Lion Theatre (10/08-10/18)
|
54 Below DUELS Volume III: Halloween Edition
54 Below (10/25-10/25)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Falling Into Now
Greenroom42 (10/24-10/24) PHOTOS
|
Frankenstein
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (10/09-10/31) PHOTOS
|
No nos merecemos soñar
Teatro LATEA (10/28-10/30)
|
Revival: How American Found Its Voice Concert
Marble Collegiate Church (10/18-10/18)
|
Sparks!
Reverie Room (10/21-10/21)
|
The Haunting of Miss Robusta: Second Séance
The Stonewall Inn (10/17-10/21)