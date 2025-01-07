CALEB NEEDS A KIDNEY Will Have 29-Hour Reading This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lila Coogan, Kevin Clay, Gabriella Enriquez, Jordan Matthew Brown, and Cedric Lamar will star in a 29-Hour NYC reading of a new comedic musical, Caleb Needs A Kidney, on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025.

Directed by Miles Sternfeld, the cast features Lila Coogan (Anastasia) as Chloe, Kevin Clay (Book of Mormon) as Caleb, Gabriella Enriquez (Spamalot) as Amy, Jordan Matthew Brown (Book of Mormon) as Charlie, and Cedric Lamar (The Connector) as Julian.

Written by Caleb Martin-Rosenthal (Boys Go to Jupiter) (music/lyrics) and Megan Rivkin (book/story), Caleb Needs A Kidney will receive two industry presentations on January 14th at Pearl Studios at 519 8th Avenue in NYC at 12pm and 3pm. Caleb Needs A Kidney is a five-character comedic musical about adult friendships, forgiveness after betrayal, and proving to ourselves that we are "good people." The show follows a group of morally-questionable friends in their late twenties who discover their college friend, Caleb, needs a kidney donation. Realizing that donating a kidney would solve each of their image problems, they find themselves competing to be "chosen" as Caleb's donor.

Theatre professionals who wish to attend the 1/14 presentation should contact: calebneedsakidney@gmail.com for more information.

