CAFE UTOPIA Comes to the Hudson Theater Guild in November

Notch Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of Café Utopia by Gwen Kingston (New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice and Oprah Daily’s 'Most Anticipated Books of 2024' for Did I Ever Tell You?: A Memoir), directed by Ashley Olive Teague (Founder and Artistic Director of Notch Theatre Company), November 2-23 at the Hudson Guild Theater (441 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001).

At Café Utopia you become your best self. Or at least that was the plan until there are man-sized rats in the store room, a lost customer who has been locked in the bathroom for 48 hours and a juice machine that spontaneously self-immolates. But who needs unions, right? Café Utopia is a new, 90-minute comedy based on real stories from individuals behind the current unionization movement. Join the nincompoops of Café Utopia and enjoy your "Wheatgrass Roots Justice" smoothie while we attempt to overthrow corporate America.

The cast will feature Sergio Mauritz Ang (Pride and Prejudice at Hartford Stage), Julia Atwood (Lady Macbeth in Macbeth with Trinity Rep), Kathleen Mary Carty (Ovation Award Nominee for 'Best Featured Actress' in The Wreck of the Unfathomable with Theatre of Note), Al Piper (Ari in House of Telescopes with Pipeline Theatre Company), and Louis Reyes McWilliams(Coriolanus with The Public Theater). The design team includes Scenic & Costume Design by Calypso Michelet (Misconceptions with Blessed Unrest/Mabou Mines) and Lighting Design by Megan Lang (Oye! For My Dear Brooklyn with ¡Oye! Group).

Performances are scheduled on Saturday, November 2 at 7pm, Sunday, November 3 at 7pm (press preview), Thursday, November 7 at 7pm (press preview), Friday, November 8 at 7pm (opening night), Saturday, November 9 at 3pm & 7pm, Sunday, November 10 at 3pm, Thursday, November 14 at 7pm, Friday, November 15 at 7pm, Saturday, November 16 at 3pm & 7pm, Sunday, November 17 at 7pm, Monday, November 18 at 7pm, Thursday, November 21 at 7pm, Friday, November 22 at 7pm, and Saturday November 23 at 7pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.zeffy.com/ticketing/0d1fd869-409f-456f-96c9-239603bf0d7f. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Gwen Kingston (Playwright) holds BAs in theater and linguistics from UC Berkeley, and an MFA in acting from Brown University/Trinity Repertory Theater. She is the author of four plays and three one acts. In May 2021, her essay, “She Put Her Unspent Love in a Cardboard Box,” appeared in the New York Times’ “Modern Love” column. Did I Ever Tell You? is her first book. www.genevievekingston.com

