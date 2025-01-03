Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Announces Call For Submissions For Their New Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Bound Theatre Festival has announced that AMT Theater is the home of BBTF 2025. Located in the heart of the Theatre District on 45th Street, this 99-seat venue boasts a newly-renovated house and state-of-the-art technology.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this boutique venue," said Lenore Skomal, BBTF festival director. "It's a perfect space for our playwrights to perform their new works for a seasoned, educated audience this summer."

BBTF is a festival that puts playwrights center stage by focusing on developing their new work in a nurturing setting, producing their performances with professional technical veterans and seasoned creative staff, and assisting them in every aspect of bringing their work from page-to-stage.

"We commit to our participants whole-heartedly, as our goal is to help ease the anxiety of producing by offering them round-the-clock support, technical and artistic expertise and help with every aspect of producing," said Skomal. "We won't let them fail."

BBTF 2025 will host new musicals and plays this summer (July 22-August 17) by 15 playwrights from across the country. Call for Submissions opened January 1st and closes March 10 For more information, please go to www.broadwayboundfest.com.

