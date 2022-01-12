Benefit Performance Of THE LAST BOY Set For April 27 At Town Hall

The Last Boy...a new play with music will be featured at "a benefit on Broadway...a Yom HaShoah to remember" on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at 6:00pm at The Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue.

The show, which had its world premiere this past July, won in all four categories for which it was nominated in the 2021 BroadwayWorld Awards for Off-Broadway: Best New Play, Best Production, Best Performance (Dean Trevisani), and Best Direction (Steve Fisher).

The one night-only performance on April 27th will honor and remember all those affected by the Holocaust, including the 1.5 million children who perished. The event will benefit several non-profit organizations that have a focus on Holocaust education. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

100 boys in Terezin Concentration Camp's Dorm Number One fought the Nazis with the power of the pen, by creating the longest-running underground publication of World War II. One boy - the last one to be transported from Terezin to Auschwitz - would save them. Towards the end of the war, 15 year-old Sidney Taussig buried the magazine, preventing the Nazis from destroying the over 800 pages of breathtaking poetry and prose.

"I think of myself less as the writer, and more as the conduit for those 100 boys," says playwright Steve Fisher. "Ultimately, they are the authors of this piece. I'm just humbled and honored that Mr. Taussig gave me his blessing to tell a story inspired by his incredible journey."

All survivors are invited to the April 27th benefit performance as special guests, and can request a ticket for themselves and a guest here. The guest list includes Sidney Taussig, fellow Terezin survivor Inge Auerbacher, and survivor Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Also expected to be in attendance are some of the youngest survivors of Auschwitz, Tova Friedman and Michael Bornstein.

The one act, 90-minute show will end exactly at sundown, which will mark the official start of Yom HaShoah, the annual day of Holocaust remembrance. The play's final scene will include 100 boys rising throughout the venue to pay tribute to each of the young poets who inspired the piece, most of whom did not survive. But their legacy lives on through their words, which are threaded throughout the work. "These boys will break, mend, and win your heart in what promises to be both a poignant and hopeful evening," says Fisher.

If you know a boy who would like to be a part of the final scene, he can apply here.