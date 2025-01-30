Be Bold! Productions to Present 13th Annual LUV Short Play Festival 

The LUV festival runs from Feb 6 - 23, 2025.
It's the time of year for Valentines and boxes of bite-size chocolates, which means short plays and Be Bold! Productions 13th Annual Players Theatre Short Play and Musical Festival LUV!
The festival is focused on love and all its attributes, such as sweet, sassy, sexy, and sincere. Over three weeks in February, fifteen original short plays, chosen by the SPF team, will debut upstairs at The Players Theatre. Each week, five short plays will appear onstage, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.
Audiences will laugh, sigh, and maybe shed a few tears as they are presented with short plays based on different types of love that include romantic, familial, and friendly.
"We believe love makes the world go round," says Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "We love celebrating love in all its forms each February - and all year round!"
The LUV festival runs from Feb 6 - 23, 2025, Thurs, Fri, & Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village at the Players Theatre.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: ShortPlayNYC.com or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below.
The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is NYC in June 2025; submissions open in February. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldtheatre and on the Facebook page Be Bold Productions.
Dinner with Darius, by Darlene Elizabeth Joiner
Little Things, by Grace Schofield
Playlist/Cooking with Butter, by Annie Brown
The Last Supper, by Michael McGuirk
Our Favorite Son, by Risa Lewak
Baby Grand, by William Zolla II
Goodnight I Love You, by Aladen Gulmohamad
Valentine's Day 2015, by Julia Genoveva
AIDEN, by Jacob Iglitzin and Clay Herzberg
This is What Dr. Shapiro Was Talking About, by Matthew J. Kaplan
The Way the Cookie Crumbles, by Kathryn Loggins
Meet Cute, by Brad Dickson
Choices, by Constance G.J. Wagner
Check Please, by Carol Croland
Sugar Dust, by Charles Rix
Videos