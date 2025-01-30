Be Bold! Productions to Present 13th Annual LUV Short Play Festival 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's the time of year for Valentines and boxes of bite-size chocolates, which means short plays and Be Bold! Productions 13th Annual Players Theatre Short Play and Musical Festival LUV!

The festival is focused on love and all its attributes, such as sweet, sassy, sexy, and sincere. Over three weeks in February, fifteen original short plays, chosen by the SPF team, will debut upstairs at The Players Theatre. Each week, five short plays will appear onstage, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.

Audiences will laugh, sigh, and maybe shed a few tears as they are presented with short plays based on different types of love that include romantic, familial, and friendly.

"We believe love makes the world go round," says Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "We love celebrating love in all its forms each February - and all year round!"

The LUV festival runs from Feb 6 - 23, 2025, Thurs, Fri, & Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village at the Players Theatre.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: ShortPlayNYC.com or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below.

The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is NYC in June 2025; submissions open in February. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldtheatre and on the Facebook page Be Bold Productions.

Week 1: Feb 6 - 9

Dinner with Darius, by Darlene Elizabeth Joiner

Little Things, by Grace Schofield

Playlist/Cooking with Butter, by Annie Brown

The Last Supper, by Michael McGuirk

Our Favorite Son, by Risa Lewak

Week 2: Feb 13 - 16

Baby Grand, by William Zolla II

Goodnight I Love You, by Aladen Gulmohamad

Valentine's Day 2015, by Julia Genoveva

AIDEN, by Jacob Iglitzin and Clay Herzberg

This is What Dr. Shapiro Was Talking About, by Matthew J. Kaplan

Week 3: Feb 20 - 23

The Way the Cookie Crumbles, by Kathryn Loggins

Meet Cute, by Brad Dickson

Choices, by Constance G.J. Wagner

Check Please, by Carol Croland

Sugar Dust, by Charles Rix

