BWW Review: Lily Houghton's OF THE WOMAN Explores Commercialized Feminism and the Goddess Within

"It's selfish to assume nature blooms just for you."

The poetic monologue which opens Of the Woman Came the Beginning of Sin and Through Her We All Die is the perfect tone-setter for Lily Houghton's latest production.

The title of the show, which is derived from Ecclesiasticus 25:24, is a nod to nod to Eve, whom all women are "connected" to, but also, the originator of sin itself.

With direction by Kylie M. Brown, Of the Woman... is and relevant and amusing depiction of how modern feminism is not only commercialized by the media, but exploited by the masses.

The biggest take away from the show was in a word, everything. If audience-goers are ever overwhelmed by the dialogue of the show, then Houghton and Brown have done their job. This show is about how women are treated not only by the world but each other. About the constant dialogue that women hear around us which urges us to look, think, or speak a certain way.

The women of the show build one another up to later destroy one another and the coven. Each of them have their own time in their Confessional, and admit the deepest sins they have. All are ashamed of betraying one another or themselves.

The show ends with Sweet Pea's destruction of their world, and is quickly followed by Bleeding Heart's confessional. Her chants end the show, along with a smile illuminated by her cell phone.

This show is superficial in its talk about "millennial" pink, oatmeal, growing pains, iced coffee and the ideal body. But the show is meaningful in these subjects as well. The focus of the show is everything that is advertised, commercialized, and preached to women and girls every day. From the influencers on social media, publicity companies, or even a woman's best friend, these are the opinions women are told to not only have, but crave.

"Of the Woman Came the Beginning of Sin and Through Her We All Die" runs October 3-20 at the Medicine Show Theatre (549 W 52nd St, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10019). The show is produced by Normal Ave and Leigh Honigman.

Photo Credit: Sub Urban Photography





