BWW Review: BURIED at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre

BURIED, written by Cordelia O'Driscoll and Tom Williams, is a dark comedy musical about two serials who find love while on a potentially lethal blind date. Rose (Lindsay Manion) and Harry (Sebastian Belli) both spend their nights on bad dates in hope for their next kill. But when they meet (and try to kill each other), they realize they can possibly use their love of murder to work together and make their hobby even better.

While on their murderous journey, Rose and Harry grow fond of one another, learning they may be more than just killer accomplices. But once their fun is jeopardized, the two grow scared of what the future may hold, causing them to see the world (and their actions) in a very different way.

The music, which is created by Cordelia O'Driscoll, works in the story's favor, adding a little heart and soul, such as "When You Know, You Know," to this dark but hilarious take on serial killers.

While these two characters are hard not to like (and to root for), they aren't the only ones that captivate the stage. Niamh Finan, Laurence Hunt, Wilf Walsworth and Rebecca Yau effortless morph into a plethora of interesting characters, including a deranged hitchhiker, an offbeat television host (fromThe Psychopath Next Door), and a uptight scientist trying to make things right.

With a talented cast that can act and sing, paired with a storyline that is both fun and intelligent, BURIED is a musical about more than just serial killers on the run. It's about giving yourself full permission to be who you are, no matter how different (or disturbing) that may be.

BURIED runs until July 14th at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre.

(Photo courtesy of William Dey)





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories