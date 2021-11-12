BWW REVIEW: A GIRL FAR FROM NORMAL Opens at The Flea

The one-woman show A Girl Far From Normal premiered last night at The Flea Theater in Tribeca. Written and performed by Robyn Bishop-Marin, the title is a play on words, referring to the small town of Normal, Illinois where Robyn is from, and the story is based on her real life.

Robyn has been obsessed with Rom-Coms since she can remember, consumed by the romance between each man and woman star from the likes of the Notebook and Moonstruck, wishing and praying that someday she too, will find that happily ever after. Her wishes came true when she met her husband that offered not only romance but lots of laughter. However, when Robyn was 53 years old, her husband of 32 years abruptly leaves her and their children for another woman, causing her to question everything she thought she knew about Rom-Com love.

Throughout the show, Robyn explains how she's always been a happy person, which she is to our eyes with her radiant smile and laughter, but not everything is as it seems. We learn more about the sadness buried inside that doesn't necessarily start with her husband, but with her family growing up. Her mother left when Robyn was only 15 to completely change her life while her father grappled with depression. There's a lot to unpack during these 90-minutes but Robyn guides us properly through the good, the bad, and the very ugly, all while keeping that comic relief steady. It's clear she is good a storyteller, and while the dialogue seemed stilted at times, Robyn's bravery on this stage is one to be admired.

"Although I did not intend to be a storyteller, I'm happiest when embracing the personal bonds that come from sharing," Robyn stated in a press release. "Writing, to record my memories, I now share these events with you as my way of feeling not so alone in the world."

Robyn is on a journey of self-discovery without really knowing it. In efforts to keep herself from crying about her losses, she busies herself with teaching yoga by day and taking dance classes by night. As she grieves her husband's abandonment and holds on tight to the hope of finding a new love, she is constantly learning more about herself and uncovering moments that will forever change her. Yes, this story is about a scorned woman. Yes, this story is about searching for new love. But more importantly, this story is about finding (and loving) yourself.

A Girl Far From Normal runs from now until November 14. More information here.

Photo Credit: Darin Chumbly at PictureDLC.com