BOY VEY Comes to United Solo Theatre Festival, October 29 & November 1

The 13th Annual United Solo Theatre Festival presents the NYC premiere of Rachel Kaftan's BOY VEY, directed by Dana Resnick, on October 29 at 2 pm and November 1 at 7 pm at Studio Theatre, Theatre Row 410 West 42nd Street.

Boy Vey, starring Rachel Kaftan, is a (very) dark comedic solo show that explores the modern perspective of a young Jewish woman in her sexual prime, as she grapples with the hard reality of being a third generation Holocaust survivor. Rachel's adolescent perspectives are explored on stage in ways that are raunchy, poignant, and uplifting to audiences. The show chronicles Rachel's battle with her own young ideas of romance and what happens when reality fails to meet expectation

Rachel Kaftan (playwright/actor), based in Los Angeles, grew up in Seattle as the only child of two moms and a gay dad and came out to everyone as "straight" when she was seven years old. Throughout her teens, Rachel trained and worked closely with Seattle Children's Theatre (Performer) and Seattle Repertory Theatre (Summer Education Intern; Performer). In 2017, Rachel made the trek down the west coast by attending Loyola Marymount University as an undergraduate Theatre Arts major. During her time in college, Rachel studied with numerous professionals, including comedians Mary McCusker and Stephen Tobolowsky (Turner & Hooch; Groundhog Day), Drew Droege and Diego Parada (The Groundlings School), and Jobst Langhans (Michael Chekhov Int'l. Dramatic Academy, Berlin, Germany). In summer of 2020, Rachel became a RAINS Undergraduate Research Fellow for her research on inherited Holocaust trauma. That work, combined with Rachel's love of theatre and philosophy, is what led to her solo show BOY VEY, or as Rachel would put it, her most "public overshare to date." Beth Henley (LMU professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright) awarded Rachel the 2021 Sustained Achievement in Playwriting title for her work on BOY VEY. The

Dana Resnick (director) has been directing for over 15 years in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., Charleston, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh, and Phoenix. She is the recipient of the Stephen Bochco Award in Directing and the John Jutkowitz Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Performing Arts. Most recently, she developed and directed the world premiere production of Sisters in Law by Jonathan Shapiro at Phoenix Theatre Company. Favorite past productions include: Bad Jews (Pure Theatre and Odyssey Theatre Ensemble), In The Heart of America (Prop Thtr), The Mill on the Floss (Carnegie Mellon), and The Island (won best in Theatre at Piccolo Spoleto 2009). Dana was the head of the Theatre Department at Star Education, a non-profit based in Los Angeles that provides enrichment for public elementary school students throughout California. She holds an M.F.A. in Directing from Carnegie Mellon University and a B.A. in Theatre from Washington University in St. Louis. Dana now lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children. She first joined the BOY VEY team as director for the Santa Monica Playhouse workshop production, from Jan. - Mar. 2022.

Tickets to BOY VEY ($42.50 - $46.50) may be purchased through Theatre Row's Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198318®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Fboy-vey%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more questions regarding tickets, please email Rachel Kaftan at bovyeytheplay.com.