Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BOY VEY Comes to United Solo Theatre Festival, October 29 & November 1

The show chronicles Rachel's battle with her own young ideas of romance and what happens when reality fails to meet expectation.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

BOY VEY Comes to United Solo Theatre Festival, October 29 & November 1

The 13th Annual United Solo Theatre Festival presents the NYC premiere of Rachel Kaftan's BOY VEY, directed by Dana Resnick, on October 29 at 2 pm and November 1 at 7 pm at Studio Theatre, Theatre Row 410 West 42nd Street.

Boy Vey, starring Rachel Kaftan, is a (very) dark comedic solo show that explores the modern perspective of a young Jewish woman in her sexual prime, as she grapples with the hard reality of being a third generation Holocaust survivor. Rachel's adolescent perspectives are explored on stage in ways that are raunchy, poignant, and uplifting to audiences. The show chronicles Rachel's battle with her own young ideas of romance and what happens when reality fails to meet expectation

Rachel Kaftan (playwright/actor), based in Los Angeles, grew up in Seattle as the only child of two moms and a gay dad and came out to everyone as "straight" when she was seven years old. Throughout her teens, Rachel trained and worked closely with Seattle Children's Theatre (Performer) and Seattle Repertory Theatre (Summer Education Intern; Performer). In 2017, Rachel made the trek down the west coast by attending Loyola Marymount University as an undergraduate Theatre Arts major. During her time in college, Rachel studied with numerous professionals, including comedians Mary McCusker and Stephen Tobolowsky (Turner & Hooch; Groundhog Day), Drew Droege and Diego Parada (The Groundlings School), and Jobst Langhans (Michael Chekhov Int'l. Dramatic Academy, Berlin, Germany). In summer of 2020, Rachel became a RAINS Undergraduate Research Fellow for her research on inherited Holocaust trauma. That work, combined with Rachel's love of theatre and philosophy, is what led to her solo show BOY VEY, or as Rachel would put it, her most "public overshare to date." Beth Henley (LMU professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright) awarded Rachel the 2021 Sustained Achievement in Playwriting title for her work on BOY VEY. The

Dana Resnick (director) has been directing for over 15 years in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., Charleston, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh, and Phoenix. She is the recipient of the Stephen Bochco Award in Directing and the John Jutkowitz Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Performing Arts. Most recently, she developed and directed the world premiere production of Sisters in Law by Jonathan Shapiro at Phoenix Theatre Company. Favorite past productions include: Bad Jews (Pure Theatre and Odyssey Theatre Ensemble), In The Heart of America (Prop Thtr), The Mill on the Floss (Carnegie Mellon), and The Island (won best in Theatre at Piccolo Spoleto 2009). Dana was the head of the Theatre Department at Star Education, a non-profit based in Los Angeles that provides enrichment for public elementary school students throughout California. She holds an M.F.A. in Directing from Carnegie Mellon University and a B.A. in Theatre from Washington University in St. Louis. Dana now lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children. She first joined the BOY VEY team as director for the Santa Monica Playhouse workshop production, from Jan. - Mar. 2022.

Tickets to BOY VEY ($42.50 - $46.50) may be purchased through Theatre Row's Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198318®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Fboy-vey%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more questions regarding tickets, please email Rachel Kaftan at bovyeytheplay.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2022 in November, Featuring 22 ChoreographersDixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2022 in November, Featuring 22 Choreographers
September 21, 2022

Dixon Place will present its brand-new festival in its second year 'Dance Bloc NYC 2022' on Nov 3, 4 and 5 with 6 programs featuring 22 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase works inspired by this year's themes: Courage, Confront, Conquer.
FUN AND GAMES Comes to Theater For The New CityFUN AND GAMES Comes to Theater For The New City
September 21, 2022

 'Fun and Games' begins as a woman brings a man home after meeting him at a bar. Minutes later, another man arrives at the door who had been pursuing her at the bar.
Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents 'Unavailable Memory: In Conversation With Cunningham & Cage' Next MonthBaryshnikov Arts Center Presents 'Unavailable Memory: In Conversation With Cunningham & Cage' Next Month
September 21, 2022

Unavailable Memory: In Conversation with Cunningham & Cage is an evening of dance and music presenting Merce Cunningham's Totem Ancestor (1942) and Loops (1971) and six piano compositions by John Cage.
Hic Incipit Pestis Productions Presents THE WILDLY INAPPROPRIATE POETRY OF ARTHUR GREENLEAF HOLMES Hic Incipit Pestis Productions Presents THE WILDLY INAPPROPRIATE POETRY OF ARTHUR GREENLEAF HOLMES 
September 20, 2022

Hic Incipit Pestis Productions presents the world premiere of The Wildly Inappropriate Poetry of Arthur Greenleaf Holmes, an evening of irreverent sophistication featuring the wickedly sly verse of England's famously unconstrained poet.
Tickets On Sale For TEXTPLAY, Available Now On DemandTickets On Sale For TEXTPLAY, Available Now On Demand
September 20, 2022

Tickets are on sale for the world premiere of Textplay, by Archer Eland, a virtual play that may be the world's first text play.  In Textplay, presented by NYU Skirball, dialog appears as an exchange of text messages that can be viewed on mobile and desktop devices. It is available On Demand, September 20 - December 3, and can watched from anywhere in the world. Running time is 35 minutes.