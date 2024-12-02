BETRAYAL By Harold Pinter to Open at Sea View Playwright's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opening the weekend of December 6, 2024, Sea View Playwright's Theatre in Staten Island, NY presents Betrayal, by Tony Award and Nobel Prize winning playwright Harold Pinter. Betrayal runs December 6, 7, 13, 14 at 8:00 PM and December 8 at 2:00 PM.

A sharp look into the nature of romantic relationships, Pinter's Betrayal begins in 1977 when former lovers Jerry and Emma meet after Emma's marriage to her husband Robert dissolves, then backtracks scene by scene to 1968 when their affair first began. As the years spin backwards, a complex web of secrets about the trio emerges and calls into question the nature of their intimacy -- as friends, as partners, as spouses. A play about love, lust, and time, Betrayal poetically explores the rift between memory and reality. The play won the Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play and the Olivier Award for Best New Play.

Betrayal is directed by Mimi McMann, who has been performing and directing on Staten Island for over 40 years, and features Anthony Casiano, Jr. as Jerry, John Griffin as Robert, Meredith Sladek as Emma, and Tony Verrilli as the Waiter.

Cast bios:

Anthony Casiano

(Jerry): This is Anthony's fifth production with SVPT. Past credits here include Man of La Mancha, Angels in America: Part 1 and 2, and Caine Mutiny Court Martial. He would like to thank his family and friends for all the support on and off the stage. He would also like to thank Mimi for wonderful direction and the cast and crew for an awesome experience.

John Griffin (Robert): John is happy to return to SVPT after many moons, having last appeared here as Bruce in The Normal Heart. Favorite past SVPT credits include Taming of the Shrew, A Doll's House, Our Town, Time Stands Still, Man of La Mancha, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He most recently appeared as Fred Graham in Kiss Me, Kate for Spotlight Theatre. Thanks to Meredith, Anthony, and our crew for their hard work and dedication, and special thanks to Mimi for the opportunity. Love to Nikki, Bethany, Rosie, MJ, Jamie, and Mateo.

Meredith Sladek

(Emma): Meredith Sladek is excited to play Emma in Betrayal, returning to Sea View Playwright's Theatre for the first time in almost five years. Recent favorite roles include Hermione in The Winter's Tale, Cressida in Troilus and Cressida, and Touchstone in As You Like It with Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre Company; Aimee Blake in The Humans with Sea View Playwright's Theatre; and Blanche Morton in Brighton Beach Memoirs with Ghostlight Players. She also appears as Sue in DieDieVideo's film Homebody (2025), and holds BA degrees in Theatre and English from Truman State University. Meredith would like to thank Mimi, Emily, her talented castmates, and Sea View for another memorable experience, and David, Zelda, and family and friends for their support.

Tony Verrilli

(Waiter): Tony is thrilled to be performing again at SVPT. Favorite roles include Jim Devery in Born Yesterday and Rudolph in Hello Dolly for Spotlight Theater, Dr. Bradley in The Man Who Came to Dinner and Juror #5 in 12 Angry Men for Ghostlight Players, and Maurice in Beauty and the Beast for In the Wings Theatre. Much thanks to Joe for the opportunity to be part of this talented cast, and Mimi, for her love and support.

