BE MY BABY Holds First Developmental Presentation at Dramatists Guild Foundation

"Be My Baby", written and performed by Vincent Cinque and directed by Felicia Lobo, had its first public developmental presentation at the Dramatists Guild Foundation this week after 2.5 years of development.

"Be My Baby", an autobiographic solo show, is a timely and surreal exploration of a son's lifelong struggle to care for his mother with Traumatic Brain Injury, all while grappling with America's broken and criminal healthcare system. The show unfolds as a journey of love and self-discovery, structured around a vivid dream where angelic drag queens guide Vincent and his mother through a night on the town that could lead them to the existential answers they so desperately seek.

Vincent Cinque (Leading Player and Resident Director of Cynthia Von Buhler's Speakeasy Dollhouse) embarks on his playwriting debut with this deeply personal and fantastically dream-like solo show, stemming from work that started in a class taught by solo show vet and master Lauren Weedman (HBO's Hacks, Looking).

Felicia Lobo (Gas by Charles Cissel @ Theater Row; Pop Punk High by Anderson Cook and Ben Lapidus @ Le Poisson Rouge; Frontwoman of Brooklyn Punk Band QWAM) signed on to direct in 2023, bringing her signature and masterful blend of the horrific and the mystical.

The presentation was hosted in the Music Hall at the brand new writing and rehearsal rooms of the Dramatists Guild Foundation, helmed by Rachel Routh and Andrew Lippa, where dramatists can access free space to work on original pieces for the theater.

Monday evening's reading was fully attended and filled with love and enthusiasm with attendees ranging from industry professionals to friends and family, some connected to the real life story. The team sought feedback for the next phase of production which they hope will include a self produced downtown production; storytelling workshops around the city, country and overseas; festival runs with United Solo Fest, Gotham Story Telling, and Edinburgh Fringe; and as an outreach initiative with the very communities affected by our healthcare system, and maybe even for those who perpetrate the injustices against us.

A public campaign to fund the future of this piece was announced, and you can learn more about the team, the show, and the next phases here in the Virtual Program for the evening's presentation.

A portion of the proceeds of this show will be donated to the Long Term Care Community Coalition (LTCCC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving quality of care, quality of life, and dignity for elderly and disabled people in nursing homes, assisted living, and other residential settings. LTCCC focuses on systemic advocacy, researching national and state policies, laws, and regulations in order to identify relevant issues and develop meaningful recommendations to improve quality, efficiency, and accountability.

