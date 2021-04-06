Arden Theatre Company Presents Digital Production NO CHILD… By Nilaja Sun

The Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia will present Nilaja Sun's Obie Award Winning play NO CHILD... This new digital production, a one-person exploration of the New York City public school system through the lens of a teaching artist, features Philadelphia performer Taysha Marie Canales. Directed by Justin Jain, NO CHILD...will run April 27 through May 9, 2021 on the Arden's digital stage.

Diving into the overlooked world of a teaching artist, NO CHILD follows playwright Nilaja Sun as she struggles to lead a class in a city public school. This one-person, award-winning show holds nothing back, as Sun challenges the American education system and defends the need for enhanced arts programming for young people.

Taysha Marie Canales has appeared at the Arden in productions of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, LA BETE, THE JUNGLE BOOK, and WAYSIDE STORIES FROM WAYSIDE SCHOOL. She is a Nuyorican East Coast based actor from the Bronx, NYC. Taysha is a two-time Barrymore Award Nominee and the 2018 F. Otto Haas Emerging Philadelphia Theatre Artist Recipient. She has performed in a wide range of dramas and comedies with national and international directors. She is a dedicated citizen artist and a proud member of the Wilma Theater's resident acting company, The Hot House.

Justin Jain is a Wilma Theatre HotHouse member, previously appearing at the Wilma in HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING, DANCE NATION, THERE, ROMEO AND JULIET, BLOOD WEDDING, and AN OCTOROON, among others. Other recent stage credits include THE GREAT LEAP (InterAct), THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS (1812 Productions), and BROCCOLI, ROOSEVELT, & MR. HOUSE! (FringeArts) with his Barrymore nominated alt-comedy theatre company, The Berserker Residents Additionally, Justin has performed Off-Broadway and with many regional theaters including the Arden, Lantern Theatre, Azuka, People's Light, FringeArts, Shakespeare in Clark Park, McCarter Theatre, Theatre Horizon, Passage Theatre, Milwaukee Rep, The Assembly in Edinburgh, ASU Gammage, and Ars Nova NYC, among others.

Tickets to NO CHILD... ($15/suggested donation) are currently on sale at ardentheatre.org.