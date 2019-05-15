Apollo Theater to Induct The Temptations into Walk of Fame on June 7

The legendary Apollo Theater - the soul of American culture and a globally recognized national treasure - will honor the legendary and iconic Temptations with their induction into the Apollo's Walk of Fame. Otis Williams, founding and only surviving, original member of the Motown super-group, will accept the honor. Celebrating and honoring the legendary artists who have helped to build the non-profit Theater's legacy for 85 years, The Temptations joins an iconic line of inductees who have had an enormous influence on generations of musicians, fans, and culture at-large, including Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Patti Labelle, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Little Richard, Ella Fitzgerald, and more.



Otis Williams and The Temptations, world-famous superstars, have had a singular legacy in music, entertainment, and ultimately in American culture for nearly 60 years. With the current Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud, which received 12 Tony Award nominations, an Emmy Award-Winning television miniseries, and an acclaimed autobiography, Otis Williams has chronicled his journey, as well as that of the original Group from inception. Williams and The Temptations first appeared on the Apollo's stage in 1963 and have performed in Harlem's famed venue numerous times over the years. In addition to its programming, which has always held artists' voices at its core, the Walk of Fame celebrates artists who have contributed to and articulated the African American cultural narrative and those who continue to influence the Apollo's enduring legacy today.



The induction ceremony will include remarks from Otis Williams, Apollo Theater President and CEO Jonelle Procope and Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes, and special guests to be announced. Following the remarks, the Apollo will unveil a permanent plaque recognizing The Temptations' cultural significance, international success, and extraordiinary longevity.





