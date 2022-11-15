Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Antonia Kasper's 45 COFFEE DATES Comes to AMT Theater Next Month

Performances run December 15-17.

Nov. 15, 2022  
Kasper Productions presents Antonia Kasper's 45 Coffee Dates, In search of my soulmate through cyberspace & beyond! is being presented Friday, December 15th at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 16th at 7:00 pm Sunday, December 17th at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $59.50 for premium seats, $49.50 for reqular and $39.50 for balcony seats. For ticket and information you can visit www.qiktix.com, call (212) 579-0528 or visit the box office hour before the performance. Performance take place at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th St New York, NY 10036, between 8th and 9th Avenues.

Challenged by her sister's dare to meet fifty men in ninety days through online dating, Rachel, who wants marriage and the possibility of children, rises to the occasion. While desperately speed dating at Starbucks, she questions her choices in ex-boyfriends, abusive/abandonment issues with her father, and why the only unconditional love she has ever known...is with her dog. Can this woman who feels "past her prime" find true love in a city where the odds are against her? Antonia Kasper is a writer, performer, producer and director. Her new production company, Kasper Productions, focuses on women driven material. She wrote, produced, and directed True Confessions of The Straight Man - (A 90's Farce about mix-ups of sexual preferences celebrating Gay Pride) which played at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in June 2022. 45 Coffee Dates "In search of my soulmate through cyberspace & beyond! is based on her true life story and her book (soon to be released). www.AntoniaKasper.com

Founded by Antonia Kasper, The Solo Artists' Mastermind Group meets monthly to inspire solo performers to remain active and accountable in their artistic pursuits.

AMT Theater Company operates out of a beautifully renovated 99-seat theater just off Times Square. The company exists to make a difference in individuals lives by doing new works, encouraging new writers and directors, presenting children's productions, encouraging young people to get involved in the arts, producing cabaret, working with International Artists and ultimately moving shows to Broadway. For more information about getting involved or to rent the theater contact operations@amtheater.com




