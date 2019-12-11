Anthony J. Piccione Takes On The Healthcare System In UNAFFORDABLY UNHEALTHY

Anthony J. Piccione - a playwright who's gained considerable acclaim tackling subjects of gravity like autism, anxiety, and mental illness, now sets his sights on the American healthcare system.

This coming February, The Tank - one of the leading curators of independent theatre in New York City - will present the world premiere of Piccione's new play, Unaffordably Unhealthy, a one-act drama inspired by true stories about the cost of staying alive in America, and an exploration of the pain and tragedies caused each year by the American health insurance industry.

Unaffordably Unhealthy is an exploration of how to stay alive in America. Through the eyes of twelve different people with different backgrounds and ailments across the United States, the common theme - how hard it is to obtain and afford proper health insurance and the obstacles they encounter to treat their varied injuries and illnesses - is addressed.

Performances are scheduled for February 25 & 26; March 3 & 4 at 7pm; and February 29 and March 7 at 3pm. Tickets cost $20, and can be purchased by visiting www.thetanknyc.org. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Healthcare-NOW!, an organization dedicated to fighting for a national Medicare for All program that will ensure universal health care for every single American citizen.

The production will be directed by Nathan Cusson, who recently received critical praise for his performance in Piccione's full-length drama A Therapy Session with Myself, currently running at the Kraine Theater. Casting announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Mr. Piccione's full-length drama A Therapy Session with Myself premiered last year in January 2019 at the Hudson Guild Theatre before transferring in May to the Kraine Theater for an extended year-long run. Additionally, his eclectic canon of one-acts has previously been presented in NYC at the NYWinterfest, Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, Midtown International Theatre Festival, and Manhattan Repertory Theatre, as well as at regional venues such as Playhouse on Park, Hole in the Wall Theatre, the Windsor Art Center, and Windham Theatre Guild, and his work as a playwright has been published at Smith Scripts, Heuer Publishing & Off the Wall Plays. His short drama What I Left Behind was named the NYWinterfest's Best Short Play of 2018, and he was also nominated for Planet Connections Theatre Festivity's Outstanding Playwright award for his avant-garde one-act 4 $tages. He received his BA in Theatre from Eastern Connecticut State University in 2016 and is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America. For more information, please visit www.anthonyjpiccione.com.





