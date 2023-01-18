American Theatre of Actors Playwrights' Festival to Present Two World Premiere Short Plays This Week

ATAwrights: The American Theatre of Actors Playwrights' Festival will present two short plays in their world premieres: The North Forty written & directed by ATA founder and member of the original Off-Off Broadway Movement, James Jennings, featuring James Gavin, Amy Losi, and Jonathan Power. A disgruntled man from middle America rages about Russia and Ukraine. The appearance of his grandson creates a very unique "roadtrip." This play is dedicated to the courageous people of Ukraine. Wild Duck in Little Neck - loosely based on Ibsen's Wild Duck.- written and Directed by Meny Bariro, featuring Robert Crafford and Gordon Rothman. This contemporary retelling concerns a do-gooder who attempts to change his friend's life - by destroying everything his friend holds dear!

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT: Jan 18 - 22 only (Tickets $20 + reserve fee)

Showtimes are: Thursday, Jan 19 @ 8pm; Friday, Jan 20 @ 8pm; Saturday, Jan 21 @ 8pm; Sunday, Jan 22 @ 3pm. Ticket are also available at the door.

HEALTH & SAFETY at the ATA:

ADA Access: please call 24 hours in advance if a wheelchair ramp is required to get over the 3 steps at the front of our facility: 212-581-3044.



Masks in the theatre are optional until further notice.



If you are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to anyone within 14 days of your visit, or have been instructed to self-isolate, we ask that you stay home and contact the ticket site (or producer of the show) to discuss a ticket refund or exchange.



Ticket purchasers are responsible for informing and providing this information if they are providing the ticket for a guest. Anyone that does not abide by our protocols may be denied entry to our facility.



ATA recognizes that public health guidelines may change and therefore their policies are also subject to change without notice. If you test COVID positive within a week of being in our facility, you may have exposed others. Please call us as a tracing contact: 212-581-3044.