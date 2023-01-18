Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Theatre of Actors Playwrights' Festival to Present Two World Premiere Short Plays This Week

The festival runs from Jan 18 - 22 only.

Jan. 18, 2023  

American Theatre of Actors Playwrights' Festival to Present Two World Premiere Short Plays This Week

ATAwrights: The American Theatre of Actors Playwrights' Festival will present two short plays in their world premieres: The North Forty written & directed by ATA founder and member of the original Off-Off Broadway Movement, James Jennings, featuring James Gavin, Amy Losi, and Jonathan Power. A disgruntled man from middle America rages about Russia and Ukraine. The appearance of his grandson creates a very unique "roadtrip." This play is dedicated to the courageous people of Ukraine. Wild Duck in Little Neck - loosely based on Ibsen's Wild Duck.- written and Directed by Meny Bariro, featuring Robert Crafford and Gordon Rothman. This contemporary retelling concerns a do-gooder who attempts to change his friend's life - by destroying everything his friend holds dear!

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT: Jan 18 - 22 only (Tickets $20 + reserve fee) https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219596®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fone-acts-the-north-forty-and-wild-duck-in-little-neck-tickets-511557441077%3Faff%3Debdsoporgprofile?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Showtimes are: Thursday, Jan 19 @ 8pm; Friday, Jan 20 @ 8pm; Saturday, Jan 21 @ 8pm; Sunday, Jan 22 @ 3pm. Ticket are also available at the door.

HEALTH & SAFETY at the ATA:

ADA Access: please call 24 hours in advance if a wheelchair ramp is required to get over the 3 steps at the front of our facility: 212-581-3044.

Masks in the theatre are optional until further notice.

If you are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to anyone within 14 days of your visit, or have been instructed to self-isolate, we ask that you stay home and contact the ticket site (or producer of the show) to discuss a ticket refund or exchange.

Ticket purchasers are responsible for informing and providing this information if they are providing the ticket for a guest. Anyone that does not abide by our protocols may be denied entry to our facility.

ATA recognizes that public health guidelines may change and therefore their policies are also subject to change without notice. If you test COVID positive within a week of being in our facility, you may have exposed others. Please call us as a tracing contact: 212-581-3044.




Get Off-Off-Broadway News

ADUNNI Comes to The Chain Theatre One Act Festival 2023 Photo
ADUNNI Comes to The Chain Theatre One Act Festival 2023
ADUNNI, written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will play at CHAIN THEATER (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY) as part of the Chain Theatre One Act Festival 2023 on Saturday, February 18th, Wednesday, February 22nd, Thursday, February 23rd, and Saturday, February 25th.
THE MOVING MEMORY PROJECT to Return in February With a Dance Show Photo
THE MOVING MEMORY PROJECT to Return in February With a Dance Show
The Moving Memory Project will return in 2023 for an in-person presentation of works by NYC-based dance artists, presented under the title Sense Memory.
Upcoming THE DOG SHOW Performance at The Players Theatre to Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial Photo
Upcoming THE DOG SHOW Performance at The Players Theatre to Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial Fund
The January 20 performance of The Dog Show, playing at The Players Theatre January 12-29, will help raise money for the M.E.H. Lewis Memorial Fund housed at Chicago Dramatists.
Local Shows
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nighttime Stories: A Doomed Village
Gene Frankel Theatre (1/14-1/22)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ladies' Lady
The Vino Theater (1/13-1/22)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh Yes! Burlesque
Tallulah Talons Presents at Club Cumming (3/18-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS
Monty Python's Spamalot
Patchogue Medford High School (2/09-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Virtual Salon Series for Social Change 2023
The Clemente Center (1/05-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Xanax Online
Buy Xanax Online | Xanax For Sale | White Xanax Bar - Xanax 2mg | Green Xanax Bar | By Credit Card| (8/17-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Judy Collins: Wildflowers with the Harlem Chamber Players
The Town Hall (2/25-2/25)
Up Close On Hope
Festival Ballet Providence (2/18-2/18)
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Jr
Miller Place Middle School (3/28-3/28)
Disney's Newsies Jr.
Packer Collegiate Institute (1/26-1/26)
Baby
Arc Stages (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Soledad
Theater for the New City (1/12-1/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Room
Asylum NYC (1/13-1/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.
Port Jervis High School (3/03-3/03)
Seussical Kids
Cohoes Music Hall (7/27-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

More Hot Stories For You


American Theatre of Actors Playwrights' Festival to Present Two World Premiere Short Plays This WeekAmerican Theatre of Actors Playwrights' Festival to Present Two World Premiere Short Plays This Week
January 18, 2023

ATAwrights: The American Theatre of Actors Playwrights' Festival will present two short plays in their world premieres: The North Forty written & directed by ATA founder and member of the original Off-Off Broadway Movement, James Jennings, and Wild Duck in Little Neck - loosely based on Ibsen's Wild Duck.- written and directed by Meny Bariro.
ADUNNI Comes to The Chain Theatre One Act Festival 2023ADUNNI Comes to The Chain Theatre One Act Festival 2023
January 18, 2023

ADUNNI, written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will play at CHAIN THEATER (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY) as part of the Chain Theatre One Act Festival 2023 on Saturday, February 18th, Wednesday, February 22nd, Thursday, February 23rd, and Saturday, February 25th.
THE MOVING MEMORY PROJECT to Return in February With a Dance ShowTHE MOVING MEMORY PROJECT to Return in February With a Dance Show
January 17, 2023

The Moving Memory Project will return in 2023 for an in-person presentation of works by NYC-based dance artists, presented under the title Sense Memory.
Heloise Wilson's AMERICAN STANDARD Will Be Presented at Ren Gyo Soh's New Reading SeriesHeloise Wilson's AMERICAN STANDARD Will Be Presented at Ren Gyo Soh's New Reading Series
January 16, 2023

Heloise Wilson's American Standard, is chosen to present at Ren Gyo Soh's Reading Series 2. This reading series is started and led by Saki Kawamura, Associate Artistic Director and a Japanese immigrant artist, to explore and develop new voices from immigrant artists. The series encourages risk-taking and an open spirit towards creating new work, including the process of getting feedback from the audience for the further development.
TRUE CRIME THE MUSICAL Extends Through 2023TRUE CRIME THE MUSICAL Extends Through 2023
January 15, 2023

The hit musical improv show True Crime the Musical has extended its monthly run at The Players Theatre through 2023. The show, which has been running at the theatre since 2021, is a unique comedy that combines music and murder to make for a hilarious evening in the West Village.
share