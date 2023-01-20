American Theatre Of Actors Announces Season 47 & 'Raise the Curtain To 50' Campaign

The American Theatre of Actors has announced SEASON 47 and the Raise the Curtain TO 50 CAMPAIGN. One of the last remaining theatres of the famed Off-Off Broadway Movement is still presenting the finest in cutting-edge works. ATA is helmed by its founder, an icon of the American theatre scene, James Jennings. All in-house tickets will be here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220090®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2FATASeason47?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ATA47 Part I begins with a SPECIAL LIMITED ENGAGEMENT: ATAwrights 2023 Part I: The North Forty written & directed by James Jennings featuring James Gavin, Amy Losi, and Jonathan Power.A disgruntled man from middle America rages about Russia and Ukraine. The appearance of his grandson creates a very unique "roadtrip." This play is dedicated to the courageous people of Ukraine.

Wild Duck in Little Neck - loosely based on Ibseb's Wild Duck..Written and Directed by Meny Beriro with Robert Crafford and Gordon Rothman. Loosely based on Ibsen's The Wild Duck, this contemporary retelling concerns a do-gooder who attempts to change his friend's life - by destroying everything his friend holds dear! January 18 - 22 only. ORDER TICKETS ($20 + reserve fee). Wednesday, Jan 18 @ 8pm - Thursday, Jan 19 @ 8pm - Friday, Jan 20 @ 8pm - Saturday, Jan 21 @ 8pm - Sunday, Jan 22 @ 3pm. Tickets will be available at the door.

ATA then explores the American family during the Vietnam War with A House in the Suburbs by Bruce Lawder; Directed by John DeBenedetto and featuring David Allard, Austin Boatwright, Richard Fisher, Amy Losi, Emmy Potter and Amanda Schussel. America 1965: A typical American family is faced with a series of lifechanging events including the loss of the father's job abd the saelling of their idyllic home against the backdrop of the Vienam war. January 25 - February 5. ORDER TICKETS ($20 + fees) Wednesday, January 25, 8pm - Thursday, January 26, 8pm - Friday, January 27, 8pm - Saturday, January 28, 8pm - Sunday, January 29, 3pm Wednesday, February 1, 8pm - Thursday, February 2, 8pm - Friday, February 3, 8pm - Saturday, February 4, 8pm - Sunday, February 5, 3pm. Tickets will be available at the door.

The Minotaur by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Gabe Girson and featuring Emerson Buchholz, Liz Dutton, Dante Jayce, Robert Maisonett, Devin Romero, and Em Whitworth. Music by Sarah Kaufman and Mark Weissglass. Lighting design by Daniel Weissglass. Even in a myth's thousandth telling, nothing is set in stone. In this witty, radical reimagining of the Greek Minotaur myth, the story of the hero vanquishing the monster takes on many new levels. The tale of the Minotaur, Theseus, and Ariadne plays out with a "Greek Chorus" of a rabbi, priest, and lawyer. The questions of are we truly responsible for our actions or Is the mission to slay a beast truly just come into play. The biggest question ... fate vs choice. February 1 - 5 only. ORDER TICKETS ($20 + fees). Wednesday, February 1, 8pm - Thursday, February 2, 8pm - Friday, February 3, 8pm - Saturday, February 4, 8pm - Sunday, February 5, 3pm. Tickets will be available at the door.

RESURRECTION, A PLAY BASED ON THE TULSA MASSACRE. Written & Directed by Anne L. Thompson-Scretching (AUDELCO: Audience Development Committee nominee and published author of "You Shouldn't Have Told") and featuring Matt Braddak, Courtney Everette, Rommell Sermons, Katie Trubetsky, Samantha Hernandez, Laquan Hailey, Kevin Leonard, Dave Hummel, Brandon Lee Johnson, Marsha St. Julien, Joshuah Patriarco, Ms. D, and Moses Sesay. Stage Manager: Mike Banks. In 1921, the black Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma was burned to the ground. Loss: 600 businesses/ 21 churches/ 21 restaurants/ 30 grocery stores/ 2 movie theatres/ 6 private airplanes/ also: a hospital, a bank, a post office, schools, libraries, law offices, and a bus system. February 8 - 12 only. Pay online or Cash at the door. ORDER TICKETS ($35 + fees)

MAJOR NEW YORK REVIVAL: Yolanda Brooks Productions and the ATA revive the critically-acclaimed "MANDELA." Written by Yolanda Brooks (a local NYC civil servant) and John Ruiz Miranda (a retired 9/11 NYC fireman), this compelling drama with many lighthearted moments swept the BroadwayWorld awards recently so the ATA brings it back to its Cullum Theatre. Featuring details never before revealed, MANDELA unveils the gripping story of Nelson Mandela in a world forever changed by apartheid. Confrontational and uncompromising, the play relates Nelson and Winnie Mandela's pursuit for freedom from oppression in South Africa. This play pushes the envelope by cleverly enacting how the U.S. and South Africa mirrored each other; as protesting Blacks in each country suffered similar social injustices while fighting against oppression; and how the CIA played a mysterious role in Mr. Mandela's capture. "At this tense time across the country," says Executive Producer Yolanda Brooks, "the show's highly sensitive subjects, are even more timely and relevant, making its presence a moving experience for all." Geared for the socially-conscious, MANDELA delivers a powerful and timely message in a racially and socially inclusive manner. The multi-cultural cast is comprised of native African, African-American, Caucasian, and Latino actors. February 3 - 19. https://ofcf.ticketleap.com/mandela2023/

