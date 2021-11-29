Alyssa Wray to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY

The new Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted by talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers at BAR 9 (807 9th Ave) welcome's this week's special guest ABC's American Idol contestant Alyssa Wray at 7:30 pm. Wray will be interviewed talking about her journey to American Idol and now following her heart to Broadway, and she will also perform two very special songs. There will also be Broadway trivia with audience participation in which there will be prizes for the correct answers! There is no food or drink minimum, no cover charges, and no reservations for audiences to attend. The show starts promptly at 7:30 pm and goes on until 8:30 pm.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway debuted on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and continues every Thursday at 7:30 pm. The purpose of this show is to bring a Broadway-themed talk show to the theatre district that is easily accessible for all Broadway and theatre lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars. Thrown into all this fun is also Broadway trivia, including free shots, giveaways, and more for those who answer correctly.

Some of the past guests have included Drew Gasparini, Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, and Hairspray), Donnie Kehr (OBC of TOMMY, Jersey Boys, and Billy Elliot), Michael Kushner (famed Broadway photographer and NYC's leading multi-hyphenate), the cast of New York, New York, and producer Holly Anne Devlin, Robert Bannon (SNL actor and chart-topping artist), Robbie Rozelle, and many others!

For a full list of past and upcoming guests visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

All artists are subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests.

You can learn more about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway by visiting www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends and www.bar9ny.com.