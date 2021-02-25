Actress Marilyn Joan Roberts Has Passed Away

Marilyn Joan Roberts, actress, and one of the original performers in the Off-Off Broadway theater movement in New York City during the 1960's, passed away in January.

Marilyn was born on October 30, 1939 in San Francisco, California. She attended Abraham Lincoln High School and studied acting and directing at San Francisco State University and received a B.A. in Drama. Her career was brilliant and varied. She was a three-time North American Roller Skating Champion and in 1983 was inducted into The Roller Skating Hall of Fame. Her coach was the legendary Elmer Ringeisen. After receiving a B.A. from San Francisco State University, she studied acting with Master teachers Eric Morris and Lee Strasberg in New York and was a member of the original La Mama Troupe under the direction of Tom O'Horgan, appearing throughout the United States, at European festivals including Spoleto, Italy; Edinburgh, Scotland; and in the London West End production of Tom Paine by Paul Foster.

T.V. and film appearances include special guest star on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, a featured role in the film Looking For Mr. Goodbar, as well as being featured in the film version of Futz, (Mrs.Loop). Futz was originally a ground breaking Off-Off Broadway production and later opened Off Broadway at the Theatre de Lys, 1968, with the original La Mama Troupe under the direction of Tom O'Horgan (future director of Hair and Jesus Christ Superstar).

The New York Times gave Futz the entire front page of the Sunday Arts and Leisure: "FUTZ! FIASCO OR WAVE OF THE FUTURE?" Marilyn said "Futz created a major stir and was my baptism by fire into the kind of theatre that would make my life meaningful and adventurous in the 60s and 70s." Her stage appearances were extensive and eclectic, from summer stock, to New York City, to London's West End. Her credits are far-reaching, spanning nearly four decades.

She was a winner of the 2017 Acker Award for Avant-Garde Excellence. She was an active member of Times Square Playwrights and was a producer of "The Actors Archives" with interviews with, and photos of, members of The Original LaMama Troupe, for the purposes of educating the world about and otherwise spreading awareness of the actors. Marilyn's archives are housed with the Rutgers University Alexander Library, Special Collections, and with the La MaMa Archives in New York City.

Her many friends and acquaintances send their condolences to her family. A memorial will be planned for a later date.