Actor And Rock Singer Sophia Ramos Returns To PangeaNYC In NO PARENTAL GUIDANCE

Sophia Ramos's No Parental Guidance is back by popular demand at Pangea NYC. No Parental Guidance is an intimate theatrical one-woman show, set to music and spoken word, telling of loss, love, and chosen family. No Parental Guidance is about the life of a perpetually irreverent Nuyorican rock singer, cutting her teeth on the downtown '80s and '90s music scenes of New York City, thriving in the back alleys, storefronts, and parks.

Of the production, executive producer JoAnn Chase says, "It is pure joy to produce the genius work of Sophia Ramos! No Parental Guidance is stunning, relevant, and brilliant in every way possible!"

No Parental Guidance is associate produced by Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) with a one-night-only performance on Feb 4th at 7pm ET at Pangea NYC, located at 178 2nd Ave in New York City. Tickets for the production can be purchased on the Pangea NYC website at www.pangeanyc.com.

Sophia is an award-winning rock singer/songwriter and actor whose best known as the lead singer of the former Sony/ Epic Records band Sophia's Toy. Named one of the "Best Undiscovered Artists" by VH1, she has collaborated with Jason Newstead (Metallica), Psychotica, and Joey Ramone and performed with various artists, including Rod Stewart, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Jefferson Starship, and Big Brother and The Holding Company. Sophia will reprise the role of Maruca in UNIVERSES Party People at The Actor's Theatre of Louisville in the Spring.