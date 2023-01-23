Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actor And Rock Singer Sophia Ramos Returns To PangeaNYC In NO PARENTAL GUIDANCE

No Parental Guidance is about the life of a perpetually irreverent Nuyorican rock singer, cutting her teeth on the downtown '80s and '90s music scenes of New York City.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Sophia Ramos's No Parental Guidance is back by popular demand at Pangea NYC. No Parental Guidance is an intimate theatrical one-woman show, set to music and spoken word, telling of loss, love, and chosen family. No Parental Guidance is about the life of a perpetually irreverent Nuyorican rock singer, cutting her teeth on the downtown '80s and '90s music scenes of New York City, thriving in the back alleys, storefronts, and parks.

Of the production, executive producer JoAnn Chase says, "It is pure joy to produce the genius work of Sophia Ramos! No Parental Guidance is stunning, relevant, and brilliant in every way possible!"

No Parental Guidance is associate produced by Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) with a one-night-only performance on Feb 4th at 7pm ET at Pangea NYC, located at 178 2nd Ave in New York City. Tickets for the production can be purchased on the Pangea NYC website at www.pangeanyc.com.

Sophia is an award-winning rock singer/songwriter and actor whose best known as the lead singer of the former Sony/ Epic Records band Sophia's Toy. Named one of the "Best Undiscovered Artists" by VH1, she has collaborated with Jason Newstead (Metallica), Psychotica, and Joey Ramone and performed with various artists, including Rod Stewart, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Jefferson Starship, and Big Brother and The Holding Company. Sophia will reprise the role of Maruca in UNIVERSES Party People at The Actor's Theatre of Louisville in the Spring.




TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26 Photo
TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26
TADA! Youth Theater will present its original musical Princess Phooey, February 10 through February 26.
World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February Photo
World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February
14 MAPLE, a new play by Eric Ratée, will premiere Feb 3 & 4, 8 pm, at The Drama Club.
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February Photo
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February
Richard Hackley will return to the NY scene with 'Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical' Two special presentations - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.
Comedian Joanne McNally to Present THE PROSECCO EXPRESS at The Town Hall in February Photo
Comedian Joanne McNally to Present THE PROSECCO EXPRESS at The Town Hall in February
The Town Hall will present two special evenings of comedy with comedian Joanne McNally in The Prosecco Express on February 3 and 4 at 8pm.

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This FebruaryWorld Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February
January 23, 2023

14 MAPLE, a new play by Eric Ratée, will premiere Feb 3 & 4, 8 pm, at The Drama Club.
Richard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in FebruaryRichard Hackley to Return To NYC With BONJOUR MON AMOUR THE MUSICAL in February
January 23, 2023

Richard Hackley will return to the NY scene with 'Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical' Two special presentations - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios.
Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Casts For The 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading SeriesTheater Resources Unlimited Announces Casts For The 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series
January 23, 2023

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) partners with Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater to present the 2023 TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series, with the generous support of RK Greene and The StoryLine Project on Sundays, February 12 & 19, 2023 at 3pm.
Vida Tayebati to Star in People's Theatre Project's DIAMOND Beginning in MarchVida Tayebati to Star in People's Theatre Project's DIAMOND Beginning in March
January 22, 2023

Vida Tayebati will star in Diamond, People's Theatre Project latest play. Diamond is written by Christin Eve Cato, and directed by Chuk Obasi, will run at Pregones theatre in March-April, 2023 and will be touring in NYC in September, 2023 - May, 2024.
Columbia School Of The Arts to Present ILLUSIONS Next WeekColumbia School Of The Arts to Present ILLUSIONS Next Week
January 21, 2023

University School of the Arts will present Andrew Freeburg's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of Illusions January 26th through 29th at Lenfest Center for the Arts.
share