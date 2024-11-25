ANONYMOUS Comes to spit&vigor in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



spit&vigor has announced a three week run of Anonymous, written and directed by Nick Thomas. Performances will begin in February of 2025, with nine performances 2/6-2/22.

This exciting, site-specific production takes place at spit&vigor's tiny baby black box theater (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012). Seating is extremely limited and performances are highly intense and close to the audience. For advance reservations and all future dates visit www.spitnvigor.com/anonymous.

This deeply intimate play brings you front and center to witness an addiction support group. When support group leader Charlie is a no-show, a nervous Richard steps up to take control. Addiction, hope and sobriety are all at stake when the group must face their biggest threat so far - a challenge from within.Anonymous is a truly unique theater experience: the audience sits in the circle with the actors and experience first hand what the characters are going through

This up and coming run comes on the heels of a successful ten month run of Anonymous in 2023 and 2024. Selling to sold out audiences, spit&vigor is proud to bring this show back by popular demand.

Following the huge success of MAROONED!, a unique play experience where the audience was embedded on a desert island while turtle races, sword fights, beheadings and intimate scenes took place mere inches away, spit&vigor returns to their tiny baby blackbox theatre to bring you the NYC premiere of Nick Thomas's:

From the acclaimed site-specific company that brought In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church (called "wrenching and visually eloquent" by The New York Times) and Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre ("tenacity ground into every red velvet seat - in other words, I love it" - Vulture), ANONYMOUS puts you right there in the room, making you a fly on the wall as you watch this raw, powerful, confronting and intimate look at addiction and sobriety. Theater company spit&vigor brings their ingenuity and skill to transform their space into a place of hope, comradery, free coffee and (of course) chocolate cream cookies - refreshments provided by spit&vigor.

The cast features Aaron Dorelien, Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Jesse Metz, Nicholas Thomas (The Shakespeare Riots), Azumi Tsutsui, George Walsh (Improvisers Mindset) & Liv Vordenberg.

Directed by the inimitable Nicholas Thomas, the design team includes Sara Fellini (materials design - scenic, props, costumes), Adam Belvo (fight choreography) and Nick Thomas (sound design).

