ALL THESE PRETTY THINGS to Play Australian Theatre Festival NYC

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Following seasons across the UK and Australia, the Australian Theatre Festival NYC presents All These Pretty Things, an award-winning one-woman musical memoir written and performed by Tracey Yarad that blends original songs, storytelling and live piano into an unforgettable theatrical experience. Four performances will be staged from September 29-October 1, 2026, at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in NYC. David Deblinger directs.

When a 23-year marriage implodes, one woman transforms heartbreak into a gripping, musically-rich and theatrically-bold artistic confession that is as funny as it is fearless. Blending virtuosic piano, gorgeously sung original songs, and deeply personal and cathartic storytelling, All These Pretty Things draws on true events which invite audiences into an intimate personal journey through love, loss, resilience and reinvention. Moving effortlessly between razor-sharp comedy, emotional immediacy and disarming honesty, Tracey Yarad is at her most vulnerable – and most powerful – as she explores the unexpected ways humor and joy can exist alongside heartbreak.

“All These Pretty Things celebrates the possibility of beginning again after the life you've built suddenly falls away,” shares playwright and performer Tracey Yarad. “It's easy to lose yourself inside a marriage, a career, or the expectations of others, so how do you find your way back to yourself? It's about identity, and I hope that audiences leave the theatre laughing, perhaps with a tear, and reminded that home isn't another person or a place—it's something we carry within ourselves, no matter where life takes you.”

All These Pretty Things has captivated audiences with more than 90 times worldwide, earning standing ovations, five-star reviews and multiple awards. It has toured extensively across the United States; Australia, including two successful season at the Adelaide Fringe; and the United Kingdom, including in London and two consecutive seasons at Edinburgh. Critics and audiences alike have praised the show's emotional depth and relatability, with many describing it as both “breathtakingly honest” (Broadway World) and a powerful reminder of the restorative force of music and storytelling. In 2026, the production earned dual honors at Adelaide, winning both a weekly award and the final Award for Best Music Production.

Performances for All These Pretty Things are Tuesday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, September 30 at 3:00 p.m. (with Talkback) and 7:30 p.m.; and Thursday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

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