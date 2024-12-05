ACCESS DENIED Comes tot he International Human Rights Art Fest This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Between Us Theater Co in association with The International Human Rights Art Festival 2024 (IHRAF) will present Access Denied, a new short play about immigration by acclaimed Franco-Turkish playwright Emile Aslan Lacheny (One Night; E.G.G.). Annie Kefalas directs a cast of four, including Lacheny, Emily Ann Banks, KiYonna Carr, and Ben R.B. Miller. As part of the festival's IHRAF's ‘Celebration of Immigration' evening, the performance will be staged along with four other immigration-themed short plays at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street in NYC on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Access Denied is an exploration of a situation many immigrants and other minorities find themselves in when a woman wants access to her destination.

“Minorities experience a landscape that appears welcoming on the surface but is fundamentally structured to maintain barriers, creating an invisible yet impenetrable architecture of exclusion,” said playwright Emile Aslan Lacheny. “Every opportunity to get ahead feels like navigating a labyrinth deliberately constructed to discourage and divert those who don't fit the predetermined mold. ‘Access Denied' holds a mirror to these truths.”

Founded in 2017 and now in its sixth year in NYC, the International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF) will present sixty new shows during the week of December 9th to 15th, including new short musicals, dance pieces, one act plays, solo shows, poetry, puppetry, and musical acts. With the mission to amplify the critical voices of artists who bring human rights issues to the forefront of conversation and to inspire social change around the world, IHRAF believes in a world where artists are free to use their creativity to provide an engine for social change, and their work is honored as a human right. IHRAF is a 501c3 non-profit. Additional information available at https://humanrightsartmovement.org/ihraf-festival-2024.

Between Us Theatre Co. is committed to bringing innovative and thought-provoking theater to New York City, by immigrants for immigrants. Through diverse storytelling and a focus on emerging voices, the company seeks to create a dynamic dialogue within the community, showcasing just how impactful art can be, especially if you weren't born here. https://www.betweenustheatreco.org

