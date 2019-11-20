A Reading of AMERICAN HOME is Coming to Theatre 54 at Shetler Studios & Theatres

One out of every 54 homes in America received a foreclosure notice in 2008.

Award-winning playwright and author of "Love in the Time of Foreclosure,"

Stephanie Alison Walker, takes audiences on a deeply personal journey through recent history

as she shines a light on three out of the millions of stories of loss.

A young couple faces eviction from the dream house they stretched to buy;

an elderly widow falls prey to a reverse mortgage scheme; and a minister of the prosperity gospel must face the flock she's led astray.

American Home takes an unflinching look at the impossible choices people make when faced with losing everything,

and, ultimately, celebrates the powerful resilience of community and the human spirit.

Stephanie Alison Walker's AMERICAN HOME

won the 2011 Blue Ink Award by Chicago's American Blues Theater

and was a Semi-Finalist for the 2010 Princess Grace Award.

Presentation directed by

Mike Mroch

Animus' Managing Director

The cast for this groundbreaking new work features Animus company members

Sara Canter, Jorge Chapa, Karen Eilbacher, Leif Steinert, and Jazmin Williams

joined by guest artists Maria Cellario, Jacqueline Jacobus, Josh Wood-Triplett,

with stage directions read by Holly Block.

MIKE MROCH, a stage director and scenic designer, directed the world premieres of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea at Strawdog Theatre;

At His Best at Cold Basement Dramatics; and Tenants, Advances as part of a Short Play Festival; as well as the award winners including

Wingman (Winner - Best Show), Starbucks at the End of the (WEFest), and Ballad of Kiki, Joe, and The Space Gods (Insomniacs Festival).

Select design credits: Hurricane Sleep (The Box Collective/IATI Theater), Unsex Me Here (Obvious Volcano), Mary Stuart (Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre),

After Miss Julie (2016 Jeff Award Nomination), Miss Marx (Strawdog Theatre), We're Gonna Die (Haven / Steppenwolf 1700), The Word progress... (Trap Door Theatre).

Animus' Season Selection Series is an ongoing free public reading series dedicated to developing new works and sharing plays in consideration for upcoming seasons with our audiences. It's an opportunity for our audiences to hear plays in early stages of development and allow them to participate in our season selection process. Previous reading includes Crabs in a bucket by company member Bernardo Cubria.

The reading is FREE and will be presented on

Monday, December 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

Theatre 54

part of Shetler Studios & Theatres

244 W 54th St, New York City

Reservations: https://www.universe.com/animus





