A Class Act NY To Present URINETOWN This June!

Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms. 

A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four productions of URINETOWN in New York City the weekend of June 10 and 11.

Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.

The double-cast productions of URINETOWN are produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY. URINETOWN is directed by Christian Fleming, with music direction by Jon Audric Nelson, choreography by Mollie Downes, and Lauren McAuliffe serves as Stage Manager.

The productions star Evan Schmidlin and Celt Ward as Bobby Strong, Mallory Cestone and Fiona Stephenson as Hope Cladwell, Delilah Jane Dunn and Bekah Rivera as Penelope Pennywise, Frank Stephenson and Beau Stephenson as Caldwell B. Cladwell, Sebastian Gates-Graceson and Quinn O'Brien as Officer Lockstock, Lillian Palluzzi and Saniya Kamat as Officer Barrel, Annaliese Brown and Cassandra Herrador as Little Sally, Gina Daskalopoulos and Calvin Mar as Senator Fipp, Lynnlee Ennis and Athena El Shafey as Josephine Old Ma Strong, Alexander Ramos Jr and Nate Rimalovski as Old Man Strong, Jasmine Duffy and Giada Mangino as Little Becky Two Shoes, Clara Pimenta and Korey Isaacs-Rodriguez as Hot Blades Harriet, Emily Barnhardt and Leah Singh as Tiny Tom, Addison Geisler and Siena Laudati as Soupy Sue, Grace Thiel and Lynnlee Ennis as Robby the Stockfish, Hayden del Valle as Billy Boy Bill, Raquel Karloff as Mrs Millenium, Priscilla Gaspari and Elijah Ilkay as Dr. Billeaux, and Lily Weinberger as Ensemble.

There will be 4 chances to see the show throughout the weekend of June 10 - 11 at the off-Broadway Five Angels Theater. Showtimes are 4pm and 7:30pm!

Tickets are on sale now! Choose from $35 general admission seats, and $50 premium seats. Purchase your tickets Click Here For more information on the show please call 212.315.3010 or email info@aclassactny.com.




