47TH ANNUAL VIVIAN ROBINSON AUDELCO RECOGNITION AWARDS Celebrate Excellence In Black Theatre
The 47th Annual Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards aka "The Viv" will once again celebrate excellence In black theatre, led by honorary co-Host, Rhonda Ross.
See honorees below!
Legacy Award
Micki Grant
Rising Star Award
Raif-henok Kendrick
Outstanding Achievement Award
Kenny Leon
Special Pioneer Award
Stephen Byrd And Alia Jones-Harvey
Oz Scott
Board Of Directors Award
Ntozake Shange
Lifetime Achievement Award
Barbara Montgomery
Woodie King Jr.
Monday, November 18, 2019, 7:00 Pm - 10:00 Pm. Tickets available at Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007. Box Office Hours (Tuesday - Saturday, 12 pm-6 pm). Tel (212) 220-1460. To reserve your tickets, please call: (949) 291-8266 or (212) 368-6906
To Find Out About Nominated Productions And To Vote For Your Favorite Play Go To: Www.audelco.org