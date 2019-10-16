47TH ANNUAL VIVIAN ROBINSON AUDELCO RECOGNITION AWARDS Celebrate Excellence In Black Theatre

The 47th Annual Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards aka "The Viv" will once again celebrate excellence In black theatre, led by honorary co-Host, Rhonda Ross.

See honorees below!

Legacy Award

Micki Grant

Rising Star Award

Raif-henok Kendrick

Outstanding Achievement Award

Kenny Leon

Special Pioneer Award

Stephen Byrd And Alia Jones-Harvey

Oz Scott

Board Of Directors Award

Ntozake Shange

Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbara Montgomery

Woodie King Jr.

Monday, November 18, 2019, 7:00 Pm - 10:00 Pm. Tickets available at Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007. Box Office Hours (Tuesday - Saturday, 12 pm-6 pm). Tel (212) 220-1460. To reserve your tickets, please call: (949) 291-8266 or (212) 368-6906



To Find Out About Nominated Productions And To Vote For Your Favorite Play Go To: Www.audelco.org





