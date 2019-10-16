47TH ANNUAL VIVIAN ROBINSON AUDELCO RECOGNITION AWARDS Celebrate Excellence In Black Theatre

The 47th Annual Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards aka "The Viv" will once again celebrate excellence In black theatre, led by honorary co-Host, Rhonda Ross.

Legacy Award
Micki Grant

Rising Star Award
Raif-henok Kendrick

Outstanding Achievement Award
Kenny Leon

Special Pioneer Award
Stephen Byrd And Alia Jones-Harvey
Oz Scott

Board Of Directors Award
Ntozake Shange

Lifetime Achievement Award
Barbara Montgomery
Woodie King Jr.

Monday, November 18, 2019, 7:00 Pm - 10:00 Pm. Tickets available at Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007. Box Office Hours (Tuesday - Saturday, 12 pm-6 pm). Tel (212) 220-1460. To reserve your tickets, please call: (949) 291-8266 or (212) 368-6906


To Find Out About Nominated Productions And To Vote For Your Favorite Play Go To: Www.audelco.org



