2019's Most Anticipated Premiere TAKE CARE Opens Tomorrow

Make/Shift is pleased to announce the world premiere of Austin Riley's Take Care.

Set to the acoustic music of Cameron Noble, Take Care jumps from present to past and back again as we piece together a broken relationship two lovers may never recover. Riley's witty writing guides us through this familiar tragedy and encourages us to believe in new beginnings. Noble's original music and lyrics convey the complicated truth that we've all experienced: love sucks (sometimes). Through the unraveling of their relationship, R and J learn that their love for each other might not necessarily mean that they are meant to be together.

Directed by Irene Lazaridis. Original Score and Live Performance by Cameron Noble. Starring Sara Ornelas and Oscar Klausner.

Take Care will play a 4 performance limited engagement at The Tank (312 W 36TH ST 1st Floor, NEW YORK, NY, 10018). Showtimes: Wednesday Dec 11th at 7pm, Saturday, Dec 14th at 3pm, Sunday, Dec 15th at 3pm and 7pm. Ticket are $15 and can be purchased at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/takecare. Run Time: 60 minutes

Make/Shift's mission is to build community around the process of poieses: the shift from muse to making. Make/Shift's programming began in 2016 with Working Titles, an ongoing monthly gathering for makers to share their work with an open and supportive community. Since 2017, Make/Shift has produced 10 Spotlight Series-showcases of works-in-development by Working Titles participants in any creative discipline. Once a year, Make/Shift produces a Shop Production - an opportunity for makers who have completed a Spotlight Series to carry their project into the next phase of development.





