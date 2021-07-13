York Theatre Company's 'Uniquely York! Auction 2021: What I Bid for Love' Now Accepting Bids

The York Theatre Company has launched The York's Uniquely York! Auction 2021: What I Bid for Love. The online auction is now open and accepting bids through August 31, 2021.

There are two options available to register for the auction:

1. Via computer: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/yorktheatre/

2. Via mobile phone: https://yorktheatre.org/5589-2

To help The York move closer to its fall reopening following the pandemic and a devastating flood--and to continue the celebration of its milestone 50th Anniversary year--the staff has assembled unique auction items to help continue the York's mission of "bringing musicals to life." Featured items include autographed sheet music from such York favorites as Sheldon Harnick, Gretchen Cryer & Nancy Ford, Tom Jones, Sammy Cahn, Cy Coleman and David Raksin; a signed Robert Mapplethorpe photo, a CD of unreleased demos by Tony Award winners &&Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, theater memorabilia from Jerry Herman, an original sketch by the legendary composer Harvey Schmidt, an in-person Happy Hour with Jim Morgan...and more!

"The York is excited to welcome everyone back as we near our reopening in our temporary home at St. Jean's Theater - beginning our next half century," said Aaron Simms, Managing Director; "Until then, browse the items online, and start your bidding. Keep checking back every few days as new items will be added until the auction closes on August 31, 2021."

To make a donation without perusing the auction items, please visit The York website at www.yorktheatre.org.

HERE ARE JUST A FEW HIGHLIGHTS:

• Sheldon Harnick: HANDWRITTEN "IN MY OWN LIFETIME" FROM THE ROTHSCHILDS

"I want to know we haven't built on sand, in my own lifetime." Broadway history from its legendary lyricist: "In My Own Lifetime," handwritten and signed, will be personally inscribed to the winning bidder by York Honorary Board member Sheldon Harnick, age 97. This beloved song (also from Rothschild & Sons) with lyrics by Harnick and music by the late Jerry Bock, is a priceless piece of theatrical memorabilia. Courtesy of Mr. Harnick.

• CUT SONG FROM CRYER AND FORD'S GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER... HANDWRITTEN AND SIGNED

Off-Broadway history! Original handwritten manuscript of the song "You're Beautiful," cut from the long-running hit I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It On The Road, signed by authors (and York Honorary Board Members) Gretchen Cryer and Nancy Ford.

• LP OF THE Cole Porter & George Gershwin SUITES, SIGNED BY Ira Gershwin , Cole Porter, AND Louis Levy

An LP of Louis Levy and his Orchestra performing suites of music by Cole Porter and George Gershwin. LP jacket was hand-inscribed to arranger Sammy Clarke by orchestra conductor Louis Levy. The reverse of the LP jacket has personalized inscriptions with signatures by Ira Gershwin and Cole Porter. Includes clean, digitized copies of both recordings; the Cole Porter has never been released digitally.

• FRAMED PHOTOGRAPH OF Alan Jay Lerner AND Frederick Loewe, WITH AUTOGRAPHS OF BOTH, PLUS DORIS SHAPIRO MEMOIR OF LERNER AND AN AUTOGRAPHED Steve Ross CD OF HIS WORK

A photo of lyricist and composer Lerner & Loewe at the piano, beautifully framed with both men's signatures. You'll also get a copy of We Danced All Night, the book written by Lerner's assistant Doris Shapiro, and a CD of Steve Ross's acclaimed Lerner tribute, I Remember Him Well, signed by Mr. Ross.

• SCRIPT OF Micki Grant'S DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE, SIGNED BY THE TONY-NOMINATED AUTHOR-COMPOSER HERSELF

A signed published script of Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, autographed by author/composer (and York Honorary Board member) Micki Grant.

• ROBERT MAPPLETHORPE PHOTO OF THEATER CRITIC John Simon - SIGNED AND INSCRIBED

A print of legendary photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's portrait of critic John Simon. Signed and inscribed "To John" by the artist. Courtesy of the Estate of John Simon (Patricia Simon, executor).

• Jerry Herman, George Hearn AND AL HIRSCHFELD SIGNED LA CAGE AUX FOLLES COLLECTION, FRAMED -- PLUS COPY OF HERMAN'S MEMOIR SHOWTUNE

This unique framed piece includes Jerry Herman's autograph, a photo of George Hearn in his Tony-winning La Cage Aux Folles performance, a Playbill signed by Mr. Hearn, and an original Hirschfeld doodle and signature. You'll also get a copy of Mr. Herman's memoir Showtune, which contains a wonderful mention of The York. "The Best of Times" is definitely now!

• ORIGINAL SKETCH: COLETTE COLLAGE STUDY FOR LOGO SIGNED BY Harvey Schmidt

Original Sketch for the logo of Colette Collage, which premiered at The York in 1983. Signed by the show's composer and scenic designer Harvey Schmidt. Watercolor and wax pencil on paper. Unframed, 16 1/4 x 20.

• Jerome Robbins SIGNATURE (UNFRAMED) AND TWO BIOGRAPHIES!

He had one foot planted firmly on Broadway, while the other was at the New York City Ballet. He dazzled us with his choreography for High Button Shoes and West Side Story, while continuing to entrance us with gorgeous groundbreaking ballets uptown. He was fascinating, difficult, and most importantly, committed to dance. Who else could he be but Jerome Robbins! Notoriously averse to signing autographs, this rare signature is offered with a gorgeous book, That Broadway Man by Christine Conrad (full of pictures of most of his famous works), as well as his acclaimed biography by Amanda Vaill and photos suitable for framing.

• HAPPY HOUR WITH James Morgan

Cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres at Jim Morgan's. The York's indefatigable Producing Artistic Director serves up cocktails, stories and all kinds of inside scoops! In-person or virtual, depending on your comfort level (he's been doubled vaxxed for months). Subject to Mr. Morgan's-and your-availability. Hosted at Chez Morgan on the fashionable Upper East Side, with beverages of your choice.

Check back each day for added items! The auction concludes on August 31, 2021.

The York looks forward to welcoming everyone back as the theatre enters act two-- the beginning of its next 50 years. Together we can create...Together we can cheer...Together we can bring musicals to life! To make a donation without perusing the auction items, please visit The York's website at www.yorktheatre.org.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.